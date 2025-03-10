Gemini is not only a comedian but also a ventriloquist and magician who will bring all his laughs and tricks to the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO — Award-winning comedian, ventriloquist and magician is bringing an unforgettable night of magical comedy to the Poconos on Saturday March 15, at 8 p.m.

Gemini updates concept of a standard “Magic Show” and flips it completely on its head, keeping audiences laughing through the entire Mount Airy Casino show in the resort’s Event Center.

Combining comedy, illusion, ventriloquism, audience participation, Gemini uses his sense of story-telling to bring laughter and a sense of wonder to people’s lives.

Raised in Brooklyn, the comedy legend has been entertaining crowds since he was 11 years old. His uproarious act has landed him on Showtime and Comedy Central, as well as iconic comedy club stages across the U.S., including Borgata Casino in Atlantic City and Caroline’s on Broadway in New York.

Tickets for the 21-and-over show are on sale now for $20 and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.