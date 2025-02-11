WILKES-BARRE – The Kitchen Aides of Leadership Northeast just announced Kitchen Jam, a special benefit concert dedicated to raising funds for the renovation of the educational kitchen at Northeast Sight Services.

This first-of-its-kind event will take place on Thursday, March 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the River Street Jazz Cafe.

Attendees will enjoy an electrifying live performance by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, with special guest appearances to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The evening will also feature raffle baskets and other fun activities, ensuring a memorable night of music and community support.

Tickets for Kitchen Jam are $20 in advance and can be purchased now at https://givebutter.com/kitchenjam. All proceeds will directly benefit the renovation of the educational kitchen at Northeast Sight Services, enhancing opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

“We are excited to bring the community together for an incredible night of live music while supporting a fantastic cause,” said Neil Prisco, a representative of the Kitchen Aides. “The renovation of this kitchen will provide a significant impact for those who rely on Northeast Sight Services’ programs, and we’re grateful for everyone’s support.”

The Kitchen Aides of Leadership Northeast aim to empower the visually impaired and blind community by creating a safe, inviting, and innovative kitchen space that fosters independence, creativity, and enjoyment in cooking. Through collaboration with Northeast Sight Services, they provide an inclusive environment where all individuals can enhance their culinary skills, build confidence, and cultivate a sense of belonging.

Don’t miss out on an evening of great music, fantastic entertainment, and giving back to the community. Mark your calendars, get your tickets, and be part of Kitchen Jam!