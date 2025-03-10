The Mines is open to everyone to party on Saturday, March 15, for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

WILKES-BARRE – The Mines Nightclub, the premier nightlife destination in Northeast Pennsylvania, brings the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebrations ahead of the holiday.

As always every spring, The Mines is stepping up to be the go-to nightclub for college students and young adults looking to honor St. Patty’s one more time this March. I know it feels like we have a lot of St. Patty’s weekends in NEPA, but this is actually the official one!

Thursday, March 13, starting at 9 p.m., The Mines will host the biggest college party of the semester with their “Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day College Mixer.” High-energy DJ Venom X will pump party anthems into the club all night. College & State ID is required for this event. Attendees must be 18 to party and 21 to drink.

On Saturday, March 15, starting at 9 p.m., The Mines hosts their “St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bash” which is open to everyone, no college ID required. There will be live bagpipes at 10:30 p.m. and DJ Venom X will be spinning the best party hits. The bar will serve Irish-themed drink specials. Attendees must be 18 to party and 21 to drink.

The Mines is known for its high-energy atmosphere, packed dance floors, and themed party experiences and is one of NEPA’s only persevering nightclubs. Students from Wilkes University, King’s College, Misericordia, Penn State Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, University of Scranton, Lackawanna College, and Marywood University are welcome every semester week for their Thursday night parties, each with a wild theme.

Whether you’re looking to get Lucky with fellow college students on March 13 or experience an epic St. Paddy’s bash on March 15, The Mines has the chance to dance this St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. Keep on the lookout for their other upcoming theme nights.