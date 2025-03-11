STROUDSBURG — Atlanta-based rock titans, Sevendust will bring their electrifying “In Dust We Trust” Tour to the Sherman Theater on Sunday, March 16.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the venue, and the show starts at 7 p.m. featuring special guests, Horizon Theory, Another Day Dawns, and Black Dawn.

Making music since mid-nineties, Sevendust is renowned for their relentless energy, genre-defying sound, and deep connection with their devoted fan base. Over their three decade career and fourteen full-length studio albums, the alt-rock/nu metal band has tallied over seven million in global sales, earned three gold albums, and scored a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Metal Performance.”

Sevendust’s latest album, Truth Killer, released via Napalm Records in 2023, pushes the band’s already expansive creative boundaries. Tracks like “Fence,” “Truth Killer,” and “Holy Water” showcase their ability to merge signature hard rock roots with bold new elements, including electronic influences and searing orchestration.

Joining Sevendust is Horizon Theory, an up-and-coming rock powerhouse known for their hard-hitting sound and high-energy performances, making them the perfect opener for an unforgettable night of music.

Also added to the line-up is grunge rockers out of Lehighton, Another Day Dawns, along with hard rock metal band out of Long Island, Black Dawn. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.