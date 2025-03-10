LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival, the premier immersive electronic music experience that takes place every summer in the Poconos, has revealed phase two of its music lineup for the 2025 edition returning to Pocono Raceway from August 8 to August 10.

The new announcements represent diverse array of artists spanning all styles of electronic music. Fans can look forward to a special Kaskade (Redux) set, delivering his signature deep and melodic grooves while masked house enigma Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego will also take the stage to make this a one of a kind performance.

Dance music enthusiasts can catch the infectious energy of J.Worra, the electro-synth drops of INZO, Oliver Helden’s underground alias Hi-Lo, the eclectic fan-favorite Justin Jay, and the dynamic pairing of Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot. Rising talents like Mary Droppinz, Max & Dana, and N2N will also bring fresh sounds to the stage.

For hard-hitting sonics, expect high intensity sets from Crankdat, the mysterious masked producer Deathpact, and the atmospheric sounds of Devault while the lineup also features B2B throwdowns from Infekt B2B Distinct Motive, Eater B2B Flozone, and OkayJake B2B STVSH.

Up-and-coming artists like Drinkurwater, Villager, Wakyin, and Wenzday are set to showcase their cutting edge sounds, in addition to avantgarde production duo Paperwater and the stylings of Nimino bringing something unique to the mix.

The phase two additions add to an already stacked lineup featuring celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, world renowned electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set).

Elements Festival’s four main stages embody the natural forces it celebrates. The Fire stage crackles with high-energy performances for thrill seekers, while Earth transforms into a surreal dreamscape of glowing trees, cosmic mushrooms, and floating jellyfish. Air serves as a hidden sanctuary of sound nestled deep within the woods, while Water becomes a sunlit playground with acrobats, playful characters, and festival-goers are encouraged to embrace swimwear and dive into an immersive 360° stage experience.

Elements has evolved into a standout multi-day camping festival, thriving at its location of Long Pond set in the woodlands near the racetrack featuring an on-site solar farm to drive sustainability initiatives. Passes are available now via the official Elements Festival website.

Fans can explore art cars reminiscent of Burning Man and rows of guest-created theme camps known as Vibe Villages amidst the grounds, large-scale art installations, interactive performances, and 3D video projection mapping, alongside a Health & Wellness lineup offering yoga, sound baths, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, and multidisciplinary workshops.

Attendees can choose from diverse accommodations, including car camping, glamping, nearby hotels, and ready-to-go RVs or tents. Shuttle passes, providing transport from major Northeast cities, are also on offer for those preferring not to drive.

ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE TWO LINEUP:

Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot

Capochino

Crankdat

Deathpact

Devault

Drinkurwater

Eater B2B Flozone

Hi-Lo

Infekt B2B Distinct Motive

INZO

J. Worra

Justin Jay

Kaskade (Redux)

Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego

Mary Droppinz

Max & Dana

N2N

Nimino

OkayJake B2B STVSH

Paperwater

Villager

Wakyin

Wenzday

ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE ONE LINEUP (ABC BY TIER):