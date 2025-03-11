BETHLEHEM – On Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. join ArtsQuest for an exciting iron pour performance taking place on the SteelStacks lawn with molten iron and live sounds by international artists.

British sculptor Coral Lambert will use her portable iron furnace to melt and cast hot iron stars in the shape of the city’s Bethlehem star while sound artist, Paul Higham accompanies the performance with an original composition of environmental sounds.

This free event is a unique opportunity for any lover of the arts or Bethlehem pride, made possible by The Borgenicht Foundation’s grant for free arts and cultural activities.

Starting at dusk, the iron casters will carry the stars along the lawn in front of the stacks and arrange them in a beautiful display. The stars will slowly fade from bright orange to their natural iron state as the sound composition plays and more molten iron stars are poured.

About 40 stars will be poured over a one-hour period, creating a magnificent display of Bethlehem pride. The performance results in a cast iron sculpture that will be exhibited later. The view of the stars glowing as they are cast becomes a memorable story to be told.

Coral Lambert and Paul Higham have been developing their molten iron and fire performance art together over the past 30 years. They have traveled all over the globe, showcasing projects in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS: