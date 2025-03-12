LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival just announced that trip-hop powerhouse Pretty Lights is joining the 2025 lineup for two sets, showcasing his brand new project — Horizon Sprinter & the Prismatic Fleet.
Elements Music & Arts Festival, takes place this summer in the Poconos from August 8 to August 10, when the annual celebration of creativity, vibrancy, and bass returns to NEPA. Which main Elements stage do you think best fits the Pretty Lights vibe? Fire, Air, Earth, or Water?
Beloved American electronic music producer Pretty Lights is joined by phase two highlights Kaskade (Redux) set, Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego, J.Worra, INZO, Hi-Lo, Justin Jay, and more announced by The Weekender earlier this week.
Additional headliners also include Illenium, deadmau5, Rezz, Zeds Dead, Sara Landry, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Liquid Stranger, Claude VonStroke, Tipper, Chase & Status, DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal, Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, Levity and Tape B who will play individual sets.
Elements has evolved into a multi-day EDM camping festival, thriving at its Pocono Raceway location featuring an on-site solar farm to drive their intrinsic sustainability initiatives. A variety of passes are available now.
ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE TWO LINEUP:
- NEW! **PRETTY LIGHTS**
- Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot
- Capochino
- Crankdat
- Deathpact
- Devault
- Drinkurwater
- Eater B2B Flozone
- Hi-Lo
- Infekt B2B Distinct Motive
- INZO
- J. Worra
- Justin Jay
- Kaskade (Redux)
- Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego
- Mary Droppinz
- Max & Dana
- N2N
- Nimino
- OkayJake B2B STVSH
- Paperwater
- Villager
- Wakyin
- Wenzday
ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE ONE LINEUP (ABC BY TIER):
- deadmau5
- Illenium
- Mau P
- Rezz
- Sara Landry
- Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
- Tipper
- Zeds Dead
- Chase & Status
- Claude VonStroke (The Return)
- DJ Diesel aka Shaq
- Eli Brown
- Liquid Stranger
- Sullivan King B2B Kayzo
- Tape B
- Tape B B2B Levity
- Wooli
- ALLEYCVT
- Boogie T
- BUNT.
- Layton Giordani
- Levity
- LP Giobbi
- Max Styler
- Papadosio
- SIDEPIECE
- Sunsquabi
- Wax Motif
- AHEE
- Boogie T.Rio
- Canabliss
- Crumb Pit
- Cyclops
- Eater
- Golden Pony
- The Illustrious Blacks
- Layz
- LondonBridge
- Maddy O’Neal
- MADGRRL
- Max Low
- Moon Hooch
- Reaper
- Sneezy
- Splintered Sunlight
- The Sponges
- Vincent Antone
- Baby Kush
- Earth Signs
- HVNLEE B2B Luna Mar
- Koopmusic
- Narashima
- Papyon