Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025 takes place this summer from August 8 through August 10 in Long Pond.

LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival just announced that trip-hop powerhouse Pretty Lights is joining the 2025 lineup for two sets, showcasing his brand new project — Horizon Sprinter & the Prismatic Fleet.

Elements Music & Arts Festival, takes place this summer in the Poconos from August 8 to August 10, when the annual celebration of creativity, vibrancy, and bass returns to NEPA. Which main Elements stage do you think best fits the Pretty Lights vibe? Fire, Air, Earth, or Water?

Beloved American electronic music producer Pretty Lights is joined by phase two highlights Kaskade (Redux) set, Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego, J.Worra, INZO, Hi-Lo, Justin Jay, and more announced by The Weekender earlier this week.

Additional headliners also include Illenium, deadmau5, Rezz, Zeds Dead, Sara Landry, Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Liquid Stranger, Claude VonStroke, Tipper, Chase & Status, DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal, Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, Levity and Tape B who will play individual sets.

Elements has evolved into a multi-day EDM camping festival, thriving at its Pocono Raceway location featuring an on-site solar farm to drive their intrinsic sustainability initiatives. A variety of passes are available now.

ELEMENTS FESTIVAL 2025 PHASE TWO LINEUP:

NEW! **PRETTY LIGHTS**

Airwolf Paradise B2B Torren Foot

Capochino

Crankdat

Deathpact

Devault

Drinkurwater

Eater B2B Flozone

Hi-Lo

Infekt B2B Distinct Motive

INZO

J. Worra

Justin Jay

Kaskade (Redux)

Malaa vs Malaa’s Alter Ego

Mary Droppinz

Max & Dana

N2N

Nimino

OkayJake B2B STVSH

Paperwater

Villager

Wakyin

Wenzday

