Ain’t no party like a Scranton party, and we tend to prove that every Parade Day! There’s live music happening throughout the day on Saturday in Lackawanna County to entertain parade-goers, but also throughout NEPA all weekend for those who’d rather avoid the St. Patty’s March madness. Whatever you’re feelin’, whether it’s Irish bands, tribute acts, or dance parties, get out on the town!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Up-and-coming country artist out of NEPA, Jase Mathews is playing at all different venues this weekend! Fresh off the release of his latest single, “This Whiskey,” find this full-time musician playing Slingshots Bar & Grill in Moscow on Friday, March 7.
Then, Mathews joins up with country band, Flatland Ruckus, for a tribute to Toby Keith at Cove Haven Resorts in the Poconos on Saturday, March 8. Finally your last chance to catch his country vibes this weekend, he plays Drafts Bar in Lake Ariel on Sunday afternoon.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
SLINGSHOTS BAR
Jase Mathews
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Downtown @ Annual St. Patty’s Pub Crawl
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Mike Baresse
THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Greenfield III
FRI, MARCH 7, 9:30 P.M.
–
Light Weight @ Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco @ St. Patrick’s Day Party
SAT, MARCH 8, 10:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Lipstick & Rye
THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Joey Lannigan Duo
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D @ Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 3:00 P.M.
–
Maloney Pipe Band @ Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mace In Dickson Band @ Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
Backwoods Funk
FRI, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
Scranton Globetrodders @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 11:00 A.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 3:00 P.M.
–
Dance Party with DJ Pat @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Brian Dougherty
THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lighten Up
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jase Mathews
SUN, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Poppa Cheri
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Triple Fret
FRI, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
2nd Dimension Duo
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
FRI & SAT, MARCH 7 & 8, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Souled Out – 8 Piece R&B
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Creamery Stations – Dark Star Orchestra After Party
SAT, MARCH 8, 9:30 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
“Just Us”
FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Seize Fire
SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Husty Bros
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ SOUTH BEACH NEON GLOW PARTY
THURS, MARCH 6, 9:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Leighann & Andy
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Riley Lotfus
SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Fabulous 45’s
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Shane & Mike
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Chris Janson w/ Joe Lasher
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Green River – The Ultimate CCR/John Fogerty Tribute Show
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Burton Cummings of the Original “The Guess Who” 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
SUN, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
Doug & Sean
FRI, MARCH 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
We the Living
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wade Preston
SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jam Style
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & The Karma
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Random Rock
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chase Who?
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Eddie Appnel
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
COVE HAVEN RESORT
Flatland Ruckus presents “Courtesy” – A Tribute to Toby Keith @ Paradise Stream
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Tell Me Lies – The Fleetwood Mac Tribute @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Junior – Father & Son Duo @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M
–
Loratti, Reckless, Project Pook, Zombie Radio, Shanko Ganjah Seed, Raw raw on Da Mic, @ Sherman Showcase’s A.N.N. Palooza 2
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
The Hairy Edge
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo & The Kind
SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse
THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series
SAT, MARCH 8, 1:00 P.M.
THEATER AT NORTH
“Legends of Rock” – A Tribute to Van Halen and Bon Jovi presented by Nick Troiani
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Endless Dream
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Splintered Sunlight
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kilmaine Saints
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Ruf Cutz
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wild Dr North
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
D-West
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Untouchables
SAT, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Butter N’ Onions
FRI, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Arborline
SAT, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
CC Music @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kenny and The Small Things @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 8, 9:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, MARCH 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Becky & the Beasts
FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hoodelybah
SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shark Sandwich Duo
SUN, MARCH 9, 3:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.