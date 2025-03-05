Ain’t no party like a Scranton party, and we tend to prove that every Parade Day! There’s live music happening throughout the day on Saturday in Lackawanna County to entertain parade-goers, but also throughout NEPA all weekend for those who’d rather avoid the St. Patty’s March madness. Whatever you’re feelin’, whether it’s Irish bands, tribute acts, or dance parties, get out on the town!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Up-and-coming country artist out of NEPA, Jase Mathews is playing at all different venues this weekend! Fresh off the release of his latest single, “This Whiskey,” find this full-time musician playing Slingshots Bar & Grill in Moscow on Friday, March 7.

Then, Mathews joins up with country band, Flatland Ruckus, for a tribute to Toby Keith at Cove Haven Resorts in the Poconos on Saturday, March 8. Finally your last chance to catch his country vibes this weekend, he plays Drafts Bar in Lake Ariel on Sunday afternoon.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

SLINGSHOTS BAR

Jase Mathews

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Downtown @ Annual St. Patty’s Pub Crawl

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Mike Baresse

THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Greenfield III

FRI, MARCH 7, 9:30 P.M.

–

Light Weight @ Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco @ St. Patrick’s Day Party

SAT, MARCH 8, 10:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Lipstick & Rye

THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Joey Lannigan Duo

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D @ Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 3:00 P.M.

–

Maloney Pipe Band @ Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mace In Dickson Band @ Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

Backwoods Funk

FRI, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.

–

Scranton Globetrodders @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 11:00 A.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 3:00 P.M.

–

Dance Party with DJ Pat @ St. Patrick’s Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Brian Dougherty

THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lighten Up

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jase Mathews

SUN, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Poppa Cheri

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Triple Fret

FRI, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

2nd Dimension Duo

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Dark Star Orchestra

FRI & SAT, MARCH 7 & 8, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Souled Out – 8 Piece R&B

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Creamery Stations – Dark Star Orchestra After Party

SAT, MARCH 8, 9:30 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

“Just Us”

FRI, FEB 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Seize Fire

SAT, MARCH 1, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Husty Bros

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ SOUTH BEACH NEON GLOW PARTY

THURS, MARCH 6, 9:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Riley Lotfus

SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Fabulous 45’s

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Shane & Mike

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Chris Janson w/ Joe Lasher

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Green River – The Ultimate CCR/John Fogerty Tribute Show

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Burton Cummings of the Original “The Guess Who” 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

SUN, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Doug & Sean

FRI, MARCH 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MARCH 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

We the Living

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wade Preston

SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jam Style

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Random Rock

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chase Who?

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Eddie Appnel

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

COVE HAVEN RESORT

Flatland Ruckus presents “Courtesy” – A Tribute to Toby Keith @ Paradise Stream

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Tell Me Lies – The Fleetwood Mac Tribute @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Junior – Father & Son Duo @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M

–

Loratti, Reckless, Project Pook, Zombie Radio, Shanko Ganjah Seed, Raw raw on Da Mic, @ Sherman Showcase’s A.N.N. Palooza 2

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

The Hairy Edge

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo & The Kind

SUN, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Doug Kaetz @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, MARCH 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel’s Winter DJ Series

SAT, MARCH 8, 1:00 P.M.

THEATER AT NORTH

“Legends of Rock” – A Tribute to Van Halen and Bon Jovi presented by Nick Troiani

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Endless Dream

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Splintered Sunlight

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

Kilmaine Saints

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Ruf Cutz

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wild Dr North

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

D-West

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Untouchables

SAT, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Arborline

SAT, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

CC Music @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kenny and The Small Things @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 8, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, MARCH 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Becky & the Beasts

FRI, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoodelybah

SAT, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shark Sandwich Duo

SUN, MARCH 9, 3:00 P.M.

