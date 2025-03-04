WILKES-BARRE – Adventurer Josh Gates brings “An Evening of Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure” to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, June 19, at 8 p.m.

Due to popular demand, eight new June dates have just been added for Josh Gates Live! in 2025, including Detroit, Columbus, Charleston, Asheville, Baltimore, and Greensburg and Wilkes-Barre.

Avid explorer, talk show host, TV personality, author, and all-around-interesting-human Josh Gates is best known for Discovery Channel’s hit series “Expedition Unknown” and “Josh Gates Tonight.”

Come to the F.M. Kirby Center this summer for an unforgettable evening of adventure with “Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Legends, Mysteries, and Tales of Adventure.” Josh will take the audience on a journey around the world, sharing stories from his greatest expeditions and offering insights into some of the world’s most intriguing mysteries.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. while the Kirby member pre-sale begins Thursday, March 6, at 10 a.m.

Purchase tickets online at kirbycenter.org, and ticketmaster.com, and livenation.com or in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours. Ticket prices are $39.50, $49.50, and $59.50 plus fees or $184.50 plus fees for VIP with a pre-show Meet & Greet.

From hilarious misadventures to thrilling discoveries, Josh keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss this chance to experience the excitement and wonder of Josh Gates Live!