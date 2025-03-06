This week, Bill Corcoran Jr. chats with Janelle Rushton, Gift Officer at King’s College to discuss the impact of higher education, the power of alumni connections, and the often-overlooked skill of active listening.

Janelle shares her journey from being a phone-a-thon caller during her time as a student at Penn State to making a lasting difference in higher education and alumni engagement. They discuss the role of alumni in shaping universities, the changing landscape of higher ed, and why Penn State’s vast network remains a powerful force long after graduation.

Plus, they dive into the lost art of listening—why it’s more than just hearing and how it can transform conversations and relationships. Whether you’re a student, an alum, a higher ed professional, or just someone looking to sharpen your communication skills, this episode has something for you!

