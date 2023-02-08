Jim Florentine headlines the Scranton Comedy Club at the Holiday Inn with special guests Peaches Rodriquez, Nicolo “Pickle” Giardina, and your host, Kevin Lepka.

DUNMORE — For an evening of laughs, check out the Scranton Comedy Club on Sat, Feb 11 at Holiday Inn in Dunmore when Jim Florentine headlines with featured acts Peaches Rodriguez and Nicolo “Pickle” Giardina, along with your host, Kevin Lepka.

Scranton Comedy Club’s show is an ideal Valentine’s weekend night-out as a couple or just with friends…and all without breaking the bank. To keep the romantic mood flowing, the comedy club is offering a 2 for $20 special at a limited quantity or, even better, you can book the Comedy & Chill Package, which includes two show tickets, a hotel room stay, and breakfast for just $115.

Saturday is the Scranton Comedy Club’s first show of 2023 which will kick off monthly shows at the Holiday Inn venue. Recognizing how much everyone could use accessibility to laughter, Scranton Comedy Club’s owner and host, Kevin Lepka said, “This year I’ve decided to do the opposite of inflation.”

Lepka has designed a multitude of opportunities for people to attend the show, even if they’re on a budget. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door or reserve a table of 11 for $100. Also, if you’re a college student, Scranton Comedy Club has done you one even better. “No one suffers more than college students, so a student ID will get you in for $5,” explained Lepka.

With this line-up of funny individuals, each of whose humor mirrors their distinct personalities, you’re guaranteed to be in stitches all night long for the club’s first show of the year.

Headliner, Jim Florentine said he always looks forward to returning NEPA to do stand-up. Born and raised nearby in New Jersey, Florentine’s blue-collar humor style was made for a Scranton stage. We get him here.

Florentine has been in the business of laughter for 25 years. Florentine voices Special Ed and Bobby Fletcher on “Crank Yankers” that started in 2002 on Comedy Central. You may also recognize him from “That Metal Show” from VH1 Classic or “Trainwreck” with Amy Schumer. He also hosts a podcast called “Everybody is Awful,” which is about…well, people being the worst.

He always keeps his plate full of projects, but stand-up is always Florentine’s main focus. When Lepka asked him to headline the show, he was excited to provide Scranton with some live entertainment again. This will be his first show at the Scranton Comedy Club and first time performing with these comics.

“Come out, you never know what’s going to happen at live comedy show,” said Florentine, invitingly.

That is the beauty of comedy; you never can guess how these comics will surprise you. Speaking of surprises, Peaches Rodriguez is opening for Florentine and she brings something extra special to the stage, by fusing comedy with dance.

That’s right…dance! Rodriguez has been a break-dancer since the 80s and was even featured in “Beat Street.” When she injured her knee and couldn’t dance for awhile, she starting doing stand-up comedy. Once she healed, she decided…why not combine the comedy with the dancing?

“People think I look more like an opera singer than a break dancer,” laughed Peaches. “They never see it coming that I can dance the way I do.”

Peaches loves her ability to surprise the audience with her unique blend of hip-hip and humor. She can’t wait to show the people of NEPA all she offers. “I’m challenging your perceptions,” she said.

Peaches Rodriquez has appeared on the Paula Abdul Show and Nick Cannon Show. She’s opened for Arsenio Hall and shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld. In addition to her comedy resume, she also lectures at universities on her brand of hip-hop and comedy including one at Princeton for Spring 2023 when she will teach a hip-hop dance history lecture for the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Speaking of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, Peaches Rodriguez is such a dance legend that a gallery is opening in Manhattan to tribute 50 years of the genre and she’s IN it!

However, one of Rodriguez’s most well-known credits is a recent viral TikTok video at the height of the Tiger King meme trend. “When we were stuck in quarantine in 2020, I was breakdancing — and someone videotaped it. Because I have blonde hair and a black outfit, someone snapped the video and said that it was Carol Baskin dancing…and the video hit 6 Million views,” she explained.

Here’s that Peaches Rodriguez video that broke the internet:

In Peaches’ acts, her comedy discusses women’s issues, misogyny, shopping, and a little bit of everything. Peaches often does stand-up in the tri-state area and has upcoming shows in New York City, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

She and Lepka have been friends in comedy for awhile and she always enjoys the energy at the Scranton Comedy Club. “Coming to Scranton, I always love Kevin’s room. It’s always packed. People are aching to laugh and I’m there 100% for them,” said Rodriguez.

Also featured on the Feb 11 show is Nicolo “Pickle” Giardina, a stand-up comedian straight out of New Orleans. He’s excited to escape Mardi Gras for some fresh scenery and fresh ears here in the Northeast.

Pickle promises his comedy stage presence brings something new to the table. “I’m different, I know I’m different. I take my craft seriously, so it’s fun but I do work out my stuff every week. I run shows in New Orleans too so I make sure I’m sharp,” said Giardina.

Pickle describes his comedy style as a funny, self-deprecating humor that often incorporates family, relationships, and even impressions. He’s not afraid to have some fun and get a little dirty for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Louisiana and New Orleans are a bit of an underground comedy scene but Pickle and other comics based there are grinding hard to bring it to life. “Now we’re the old scene merging with the new scene. We’re unifying. We respect where we’re going with this in New Orleans to elevate the scene,” said Giardina.

So, next time you’re in New Orleans considering adding some comedy on-top of all that jazz and partying…Pickle and his fellow New Orleans-based comics are ready to entertain!

“House Host” Kevin Lepka brings together an unforgettable line-up of fun and laughter. Come out and crack up along with Orange, Pickle, Peaches, and Jim Florentine on Sat, Feb 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Visit their event site to purchase tickets in advance for $15 each or you can buy tickets at the door for $20 at The Holiday Inn at 200 Tigue Street Dunmore, PA 18512.