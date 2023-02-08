Keystone Rescue Missions presents Mo Pitney playing the F.M. Kirby Center Feb 11 for the Homeless Awareness Concert.

Gear up for The Big Game with live music featured at venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania from Fri, Feb 10 to Sun, Feb 12. You can catch plenty of great acts in town this weekend if you know where to look!

The Woodlands

DJ Hersh @ Club Evolution

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

Sweet Pepper and the Longhots @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:00 P.M.

***

F.M. Kirby Center

Mo Pitney

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.

***

Penn’s Peak

Jackyl

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Green River – Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival & John Fogerty

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M.

***

River Street Jazz Café Brendan Brisk Band

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.

***

The V Spot

Light Up the Moon

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 P.M.

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Reel in the Years @ The Hive Taphouse

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ The Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 9:30 P.M.

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Weeklings – Music of the Beatles and More

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dancin’ Machine (Authentic 9-piece Disco Band from NYC)

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Shawnee Inn

Pocono Duo @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 2:00 P.M.

–

Blue Shirt Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mike Lloret @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, FEBRUARY 12, 7:00 P.M.

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

Greg Kondrat Duo for Fireside Live Series

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 6:00 P.M.

***

The Keystone Stage

Dream Date Drag Show – Live Entertainment

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

The Fuchery

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ladie’s Night with DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, FEBRUARY 11, 8:00 PM

***

Finnegan’s IRC

Boots & Bangs

FRI, FEBRUARY 10, 9:30 P.M.

***

Did we miss your live music show or event this week? Reach out to glang@timesleader.com to make sure The Weekender knows all about you, your band, and your schedule!