The nominations for best animated short film at this year’s Academy Awards are an eclectic group that are, for the first time in what feels like forever, completely disconnected from the Disney animation monopoly.

Leading the way is “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” one of the more acclaimed animated feats of the year. There’s Hollywood star power behind this adaptation of an illustrated book by the same name, with J.J. Abrams and Woody Harrelson serving as 40% of the short’s producing team. With a voice cast that includes Gabriel Byrne, Idris Elba and Tom Hollander, this one is well-connected and a potential frontrunner.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is not the only film in the field to have a mouthful of a name. “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” is a stop motion tale that follows a protagonist, Neil, who discovers that he indeed lives in a stop motion world. Quite an absurd concept, which is exactly what you’d expect from a film with that title.

Perhaps the most un-Disney of the animated shorts in contention is the bluntly titled “My Year of Dicks,” a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and finding the right… ahem… partner for one’s first intimate encounter. Written from the point of view of Pamela Ribon, who is also nominated for her work on the film, this is a personal story with a humorous tone.

Cannes Film Festival darling “Ice Merchants” found its way into the animated short lineup without an inherently absurd premise. This little indie from Portuguese director João Gonzalez is, above all else, a relatively grounded story about familial connections. Pay close attention to every detail: There’s no dialogue to help you along.

“The Flying Sailor” is the rare historical drama to appear in this category, as it is inspired by the Halifax Explosion of 1917. The real life event was a catastrophic human-made disaster which killed nearly 1,800 people, so this is certainly no Saturday morning cartoon. Still, if you’re looking for something more existential, this one might be for you.

Seeing Disney and Pixar on the sidelines every once in a while is probably a good thing. While the big studios are capable of crafting heartwarming narratives that a wider audience will readily appreciate, this crop of contenders is representative of a grittier animation scene.

For more of Sam’s Oscar coverage, click here.