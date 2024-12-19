STROUDSBURG — Don’t miss the magic as “Change: The Christmas Musical” returns to the Sherman Theater stage this holiday season!

This is Sherman Theater’s very own original Christmas musical comedy, back by popular demand after a successful run in 2023. Audiences of all ages will be transported to the enchanting place where “a magical quarter comes to life, bringing change to the town of Stroudsville.”

With a cast of talented performers, this family-friendly production promises festive fun for everyone as a relatable and hilarious blend of characters find themselves caught up in the busyness of the holidays.

Claire, the neurotic owner of Starcups, prays that the townspeople will discover the true meaning of Christmas. Her prayers are pleasantly answered when a quarter comes to life, bringing “Change” to everyone in Stroudsville (Hey, wait, that sort of sounds like Stroudsburg!).

However, the mischievous Von Villain plots to ruin Christmas forever. Follow along as the hard hearted Russian butcher refuses to accept the joy that Change brings, until an unexpected love story unfolds with the goofy Starcups barista, Mel. Will this mixed up town of Stroudsville led by the demanding and demeaning, Mayor Kinkle really change?!

Do not underestimate the hearts of the kids at Ms. Nuzbee’s Home for Children, the misfits, the local sheriff and the town bum to play a vital role in this amazing town transformation.

Come see one of the three performances of “Change: The Christmas Musical” at Sherman Theater. Shows will be Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.