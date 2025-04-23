The holidays are behind us and it’s back to business this stellar spring weekend! And by business, I mean excellent local entertainment from a myriad of talented performers all across Northeastern Pennsylvania from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the Poconos.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Scranton metalcore giants, Traverse The Abyss celebrate the release of their Memento Mori EP at The Ritz Theater in Scranton on Friday, April 25. Since making their debut in 2016, this group has seen a meteoric rise, playing shows and festivals across the country and wowing audiences with high-fire performances wherever they go. The impending drop of Memento Mori is yet another milestone in this local band’s ever-growing list of accolades, so don’t miss their hometown show!

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Jay Orrell, Kevin Vest @ Spring Brewfest

FRI, APRIL 25, 5:30 P.M.

Pour Decisions, Tony V @ Spring Brewfest

SAT, APRIL 26, 5:30 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

M80

SAT, APRIL 26, 9:30 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Leo B.

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Marilynn Kennedy

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Traverse The Abyss w/ Fight From Within, Desolation, Coppermine, Drowning Kelly @ EP Release Show

FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Jeff Lewis

THURS, APRIL 24, 6:00 P.M.

Portland Frank

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.

Kartune

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

Joey Lannigan

SUN, APRIL 27, 3:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Kenny and The Small Things @ Breakers

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

Toasted @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.

Traveling Wilkes Barreans @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 26, 9:30 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Lyndhurst/Dinosaurs in Paris/Fake Feelings/No Take Backs

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Toasted

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Chad Garrett

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Reel in the Years

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Gracie Jane Sinclair & Band

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Mike Elward

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Zeppelin Reimagined

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Creedence Revived

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Cellar Dwellers @ Sherman Theater

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Dreaming of Doo-Wop Vol II hosted by Ned Richards @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

PHILLIPS EMPORIUM

The Summitts, No Take Backs, No Limitations and Soup

SAT, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Jones And Me

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Grateful for Biggie

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, APRIL 24, 8:00 P.M.

Samantha G & The Professor

SUN, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Billy Club

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

The Town Dogs

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, APRIL 24, 6:00 P.M.

The Hurricanes

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Bromance

FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Tori V

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.

The Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Leighann & Andy

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.

Cole Street Band

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

D-West Duo

SUN, APRIL 27, 4:30 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

John Waite -“40 Years of Missing You” w/ Jeffrey Gaines

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.

Herman’s Hermits – starring Peter Noone

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

Blind Pigs

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:30 P.M.

Friendly Fyre

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Heads Up Duo

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Paul Martin @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, APRIL 26, 5:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

High Mileage

THURS, APRIL 24, 5:00 P.M.

Cellar Souls

FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

DJ MC

THURS, APRIL 24, 9:00 P.M.

Kozmic Kids, DJ MC

FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.

Lounge Music with Corrine, Meet Me On Marcie, DJ Downtown

SAT, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

The Blend

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rob Roman

THURS, APRIL 24, 8:00 P.M.

Boots N Bangs

FRI, APRIL 25, 9:30 P.M.

Variant Season

SAT, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M

BROADWAY GRILLE

Dustin Douglas

THURS, APRIL 24, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Storm

FRI, APRIL 25, 4:00 P.M.

Q-Ball

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.

Jon Dressler

SAT, APRIL 26, 3:00 P.M.

Sami Dee

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.

Shark Sandwich

SUN, APRIL 27, 3:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Kartune

FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.

Wagner Road

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M

MCGRATH’S

Rick Gillette

THURS, APRIL 24, 7:00 P.M.

570Ohh Duo

SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Mike Elward

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.

Luke Stone & Micah James

SAT, APRIL 26, 7:30 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

NEPA Philharmoc Presents “Carmina Burana”

FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.

Jamie Anzalone, DymondCutter, Joe Burke, Ellie Rose, South Side Five, Chase Who Band @ F.M. Kirby Fest

SAT, APRIL 26, 5:00 P.M.

Brit Floyd

SUN, APRIL 27, 7:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.