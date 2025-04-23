The holidays are behind us and it’s back to business this stellar spring weekend! And by business, I mean excellent local entertainment from a myriad of talented performers all across Northeastern Pennsylvania from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the Poconos.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Scranton metalcore giants, Traverse The Abyss celebrate the release of their Memento Mori EP at The Ritz Theater in Scranton on Friday, April 25. Since making their debut in 2016, this group has seen a meteoric rise, playing shows and festivals across the country and wowing audiences with high-fire performances wherever they go. The impending drop of Memento Mori is yet another milestone in this local band’s ever-growing list of accolades, so don’t miss their hometown show!
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
MONTAGE MOUNTAIN
Jay Orrell, Kevin Vest @ Spring Brewfest
FRI, APRIL 25, 5:30 P.M.
Pour Decisions, Tony V @ Spring Brewfest
SAT, APRIL 26, 5:30 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
M80
SAT, APRIL 26, 9:30 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Leo B.
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Marilynn Kennedy
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Traverse The Abyss w/ Fight From Within, Desolation, Coppermine, Drowning Kelly @ EP Release Show
FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Jeff Lewis
THURS, APRIL 24, 6:00 P.M.
Portland Frank
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.
Kartune
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
Joey Lannigan
SUN, APRIL 27, 3:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Kenny and The Small Things @ Breakers
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:30 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
Toasted @ Breakers
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.
Traveling Wilkes Barreans @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, APRIL 26, 9:30 P.M.
UNION VAPORS 570
Lyndhurst/Dinosaurs in Paris/Fake Feelings/No Take Backs
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Toasted
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Chad Garrett
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS – DALLAS
Reel in the Years
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Gracie Jane Sinclair & Band
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
Mike Elward
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Zeppelin Reimagined
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Creedence Revived
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Cellar Dwellers @ Sherman Theater
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Dreaming of Doo-Wop Vol II hosted by Ned Richards @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
PHILLIPS EMPORIUM
The Summitts, No Take Backs, No Limitations and Soup
SAT, APRIL 26, 6:30 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Mr. Jones And Me
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Grateful for Biggie
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, APRIL 24, 8:00 P.M.
Samantha G & The Professor
SUN, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Billy Club
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
The Town Dogs
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, APRIL 24, 6:00 P.M.
The Hurricanes
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Bromance
FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Tori V
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Wanabees
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.
The Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M.
THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS
Leighann & Andy
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.
Cole Street Band
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
D-West Duo
SUN, APRIL 27, 4:30 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
John Waite -“40 Years of Missing You” w/ Jeffrey Gaines
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.
Herman’s Hermits – starring Peter Noone
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
Blind Pigs
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
Wand’ring Aloud
SUN, APRIL 27, 4:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:30 P.M.
Friendly Fyre
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:30 P.M.
GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE
Heads Up Duo
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Paul Martin @ Tunes in the Taproom
SAT, APRIL 26, 5:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
High Mileage
THURS, APRIL 24, 5:00 P.M.
Cellar Souls
FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, APRIL 27, 6:00 P.M.
SERGEI’S
DJ MC
THURS, APRIL 24, 9:00 P.M.
Kozmic Kids, DJ MC
FRI, APRIL 25, 6:00 P.M.
Lounge Music with Corrine, Meet Me On Marcie, DJ Downtown
SAT, APRIL 26, 6:00 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
The Blend
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Rob Roman
THURS, APRIL 24, 8:00 P.M.
Boots N Bangs
FRI, APRIL 25, 9:30 P.M.
Variant Season
SAT, APRIL 26, 9:00 P.M
BROADWAY GRILLE
Dustin Douglas
THURS, APRIL 24, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Storm
FRI, APRIL 25, 4:00 P.M.
Q-Ball
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:00 P.M.
Jon Dressler
SAT, APRIL 26, 3:00 P.M.
Sami Dee
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M.
Shark Sandwich
SUN, APRIL 27, 3:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Kartune
FRI, APRIL 25, 8:00 P.M.
Wagner Road
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:00 P.M
MCGRATH’S
Rick Gillette
THURS, APRIL 24, 7:00 P.M.
570Ohh Duo
SAT, APRIL 26, 8:00 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Mike Elward
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.
Luke Stone & Micah James
SAT, APRIL 26, 7:30 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
NEPA Philharmoc Presents “Carmina Burana”
FRI, APRIL 25, 7:30 P.M.
Jamie Anzalone, DymondCutter, Joe Burke, Ellie Rose, South Side Five, Chase Who Band @ F.M. Kirby Fest
SAT, APRIL 26, 5:00 P.M.
Brit Floyd
SUN, APRIL 27, 7:30 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.