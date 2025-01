Stay warm this weekend with a piping’ hot line-up of live entertainment! Trust me, these talented bands, artists, and DJs playing throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania are worth braving the cold for.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: U2 Tribute Band, Unforgettable Fire came to Rockin’ The River in the city of Wilkes-Barre over Summer 2024, and the high-energy group is back in NEPA this weekend! Founded in 1995, this band aims to gives fans the most authentic possible U2 experience— sound, style, and all. See for yourself at Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe on Friday, Jan. 10.

by: Gabrielle Lang

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Jug O Jack

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, JAN 11, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Dakota Sean

THURS, JAN , 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, JAN 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

Those Clever Foxes, Old Daggers, Lucas Hex, Coppermine @ Loyalty 10 Year Anniversary Party Redux!

SAT, JAN 11, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M (FOR LIVE CONCERT, MARKET STARTS AT 1PM)

UNION VAPORS

Esta Coda, Autoignition, Sumner Park, Taylor Eby

FRI, JAN 10, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

The Kozmic Kids

FRI, JAN 10, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Alan Cooper

THURS, JAN 9, 5:00 P.M.

–

Brian and Rosie

FRI, JAN 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Arborline

SAT, JAN 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh

SUN, JAN 12, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

20lb Head

FRI, JAN 10, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave Cupano

FRI, JAN 10, 8:00 P.M.

HONKY TONK

Chae

FRI, JAN 10, 5:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

FRI, JAN 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Flatland Ruckus

SAT, JAN 11, 8:30 P.M.

RIKASA ON MAIN

Southside Five

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Bravo & the Kind

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

R BAR

The Two Taboo

FRI, JAN 10, 6:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Lorenzo Bubba @ Trail’s End

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Doug Kaetz @ La Colombe

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ Trail’s End

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez @ La Colombe

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Shark Sandwich

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Six to Midnight

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, JAN 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

Endless Dream

SAT, JAN 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Samantha G & The Professor

SUN, JAN 12, 4:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band

SAT, JAN 11, 7:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

John Simo

THURS, JAN 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Josh Martonyak

SAT, JAN 11, 3:00 P.M.

–

The Rhythm Method

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, JAN 12, 3:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Reel in the Years @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hangin’ With F.O.G. @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 11, 9:30 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, JAN 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, JAN 11, 8:30 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Ultimate TikTok Dance Party

THURS, JAN 9, 9:00 P.M.

MADNESS DISTILLERY

Autumn Falls Entertainment

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

RIVALS SPORTS BAR

Out Past Curfew

FRI, JAN 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Dan

SAT, JAN 11, 9:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Unforgettable Fire – Music of U2

FRI, JAN 10, 8:00 P.M.

THE BAR AND COMPANY

Lost Dogs

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Random Rock

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Billy Fink Jr.

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Music Room

FRI, JAN 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chad Garrett

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Wait & Bleed (Slipknot Tribute) w/ Fistful of Steel, Tribute of a Down, and Issues

SAT, JAN 11, 7:00 P.M.

SARAH STREET GRILL

Sam Houseal Band

SUN, JAN 12, 8:30 P.M.

1905 TAVERN

Mason Wheeler

SAT, JAN 11, 9:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Elisha Summers

FRI, JAN 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

I Am Buffalo

SAT, JAN 11, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam

SUN, JAN 12, 3:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.