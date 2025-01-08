After first staging the work at the 2025 Scranton Fringe Festival, Scranton Fringe will present “Ulysses of Scranton” at the Ballina Arts Centre in October 2025.

SCRANTON— The Scranton Fringe Festival announced an exciting new cultural exchange with the Ballina Arts Centre in County Mayo, Ireland.

Founded in 2015, Scranton Fringe Festival is an exhilarating local performing arts festival that supports independent artists while offering an accessible platform for all audiences. Their new initiative will foster a stronger relationship between Scranton and its sister city, Ballina, highlighting the power of the arts across cultures.

The Ballina Arts Centre is a hub for creativity and culture in County Mayo, Ireland. Ballina Arts Centre presents workshops, talks, seminars, and more through the Centre’s Education programs.

After first staging the work at home as part of the 2025 Scranton Fringe Festival, which will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 5, Scranton Fringe will present “Ulysses of Scranton” at the Ballina Arts Centre in October 2025. This original theatrical production will offer a creative, humorous, and contemporary interpretation of James Joyce’s literary masterpiece, “Ulysses,” uniquely re-imagined in the context of Northeast Pennsylvania in the 21st century.

In return, an original musical group from County Mayo will visit Scranton in March 2026. This performance will bring the rich musical traditions and artistry of County Mayo to Scranton, further strengthening the cultural ties between the two communities. Using traditional art forms such as theater and music to explore contemporary themes ensures cultural heritage remains relevant to modern audiences of both cities.

Organizers on both sides of the Atlantic hope this partnership will be a launching pad for future collaborations between artists, organizations, and communities in Scranton and Ballina.

“We are thrilled to embark on this international cultural exchange with our new friends at the Ballina Arts Centre,” said Conor Kelly O’Brien, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Scranton Fringe Festival, in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Now, more than ever, the arts provide a tool to forge connections and spark joy in our region.”

Stay tuned with Scranton Fringe Festival for more details about the upcoming festival and more events as they develop.