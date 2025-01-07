‘It’s a good time to have a good time’

See all your favorite Disney characters come to life on ice with stunning visuals and performances at this family-friendly spectacular.

From Jan. 9 through Jan. 12, Disney On Ice returns for its 25th consecutive year at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre.

Performers have been mastering new tricks on ice to wow audiences along the “Let’s Dance” Disney On Ice tour.

Mickey and friends will be bringing all your favorite Disney jams to the DJ Booth on a mobile center platform.

WILKES-BARRE — Feld Entertainment and Disney on Ice are set to bring brand-new production, “Let’s Dance”, to the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12, bringing in a mix of Disney classics both old and new.

Shows will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m., and finally Sunday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue box office.

“Celebrating 25 consecutive years of Disney On Ice at the Mohegan Arena is a testament to the joy and cherished memories this production has brought to families in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Justin Topa, Marketing Manager at the Mohegan Arena. “For over two decades, Disney On Ice has been a beloved tradition in our community.”

Since Disney On Ice first premiered in Wilkes-Barre, the Mohegan Arena has welcomed more than 650,000 local residents and visitors to experience the magic.

“This year’s all-new show, ‘Let’s Dance!’, offers an electrifying experience that brings Disney’s most beloved characters to life like never before,” said Topa. “It’s the perfect chance to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones, and we’re thrilled to bring this magic to our community.”

This state-of-the-art ice show features Disney’s chart-topping songs as DJ’d by Mickey Mouse and friends. Enjoy characters from classic stories like “The Lion King” and “Little Mermaid” but also newer ones like “Moana,” “Frozen 2,” and “Wish.” Your favorites will join Stitch, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy at the DJ booth, which is a moving 18-foot center platform.

Photo Credit – Feld Entertainment

“We want the entire family to enjoy it. Attendees both young and old have something that they both love,” said Cecilia Fields, Tour Coordinator with Feld Entertainment. “We’re so excited to be there.”

Audiences will enjoy the familiar voices they’re used to as well as remixed Disney music to go along with mesmerizing sights to behold. The mobile stage, gravity-defying performers, and stunning visuals will fill the entire space with something to see.

This tour began at the end of summer 2024. The whole cast of around 45 skaters in “Let’s Dance” is looking forward to taking their talents to the next level with this fresh spectacular ice show!

“With us being a new show, we’ve incorporated a lot of aerial elements on the ice,” said Fields.

Disney On Ice has incorporated a lot of contemporary elements they’ve never attempted before. Performers have been busy learning new tricks including juggling, acrobatics, lyra, and more surprises. For instance, keep an eye out for King Triton’s daughters flying on a lyra hoop act during “The Little Mermaid” act, when performers will do tricks 32 feet up in the air! Talk about defying gravity!

“It’s so impressive to work with these skaters who started in the competitive world of things rather than performance,” said Fields. She said it’s beautiful watching them develop brand-new skills and grow into well-rounded performers.

“It’s been great,” said Fields. “We’ve been having large audience after large audience and that helps brings the entire show together when the audience is responsive.”

Lyrics will be up on the wall so fans can sing along with the whole show. Everybody, including me, loves singing along with Maui to “You’re Welcome” — not that I even need the lyrics for that one! Performers will even teach the audience a number during the Lion King segment. When everyone’s engaged it’s even more fun!

“The entire atmosphere is something the entire family will want to dance along to,” said Fields.

Last year, Disney On Ice became the first live entertainment show to debut Asha before the animated release of “Wish.” Now, the entire Kingdom of Rosas will magically come to life, featuring even more characters from the film!

Journey to Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest in “Frozen 2” with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf as they are reminded that “Some Things Never Change.” Visit the river full of memory, Ahtohallan, as Elsa asks the past to “Show Yourself” and Olaf thinks this will all make sense “When I’m Older.”

Escaping to the Pride Lands with Simba and Nala from “The Lion King, “audiences should “Be Prepared” as Scar and the hyenas plot to take over the throne. Timon and Pumbaa remind us it’s best just to say “Hakuna Matata” as everyone celebrates the “Circle of Life.”

Skilled maestro, Sebastian, strikes a chord “Under the Sea” when he conducts Ariel, her seven sisters, and a colorful orchestra of sea creatures from “The Little Mermaid.” Sing along as Ariel serenades Prince Eric with a wish to become “Part of Your World,” and a symphony of lagoon insects perform “Kiss the Girl.”

The audience will immediately “Know The Way” when Moana shows them “How Far I’ll Go,” as she journeys from the island of Motunui to save her home from Te Kā. Along the way she meets Maui and the duo comes face to face with Tamatoa who hasn’t always been this “Shiny.

DJ Freeze will greet the audience as they get settled in. She’ll open the show with her own remixes to get everyone hyped before the flashy opening number with DJ Mickey, quite literally, setting the stage for the rest of the high-energy show!

“We really do want them to come dressed up and ready to get out of their seats to dance,” said Fields. “Our motto is ‘It’s a good time to have a good time.’”

Find your tickets for Disney On Ice’s “Let’s Dance” show at Mohegan Arena from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.