Monroe County America250PA kicks-off celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on Jan. 9, at NCC Pocono in Tannersville.

TANNERSVILLE — The Monroe County Commissioners and The Monroe County America250PA Commission announce the America 250PA Kick-Off Meeting on Jan. 9, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northampton Community College Pocono Campus.

The event will take place in the Pocono Community Room/Pocono Hall, with a snow date on Jan. 16. The public is invited to attend.

On July 19, 2023, the Monroe County Commissioners unanimously voted to establish a “Commission made up of a diverse group of volunteer citizens to work with AMERICA250PA on any and all educational and celebratory activities within Monroe County through July 4, 2026.”

The new Commission has been meeting for the past several months to plan and prepare for this celebration and has approved the following Mission Statement:

“To participate in the America250PA initiative by celebrating our rich history, embracing our diverse heritage, and shaping a brighter future for all. We aim to engage our community in a year-long commemoration of our nation’s 250th anniversary, fostering a sense of unity, pride, and hope while showcasing the unique contributions of Monroe County to the American story.”

Commission Chairman, David Parker stated in a press release, “We are hosting this Kick-Off event to introduce the America250PA Commission to the community and highlight programs for municipalities, organizations, residents, students, and artists to participate in. We will also be launching our 250PA Committees so people can sign up to join a team that matches their interests as we plan for an EPIC celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Parker continues, “I was only six years old when we celebrated the Bi-centennial, but I remember my dad taking our family to Analomink to watch the Freedom Train roll through. We put pennies and nickels on the track to have them flattened by the heavy locomotive. It is my hope that this semi-quincentennial celebration and the events we plan will create lasting memories for today’s families and bring our community closer together.”

Come to NCC Pocono in Tannersville on Jan. 9, 2025, at , at 5:30 p.m. to hear the Philly Fife and Drum Corps. Speakers will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude around 6:30 p.m. with a call for attendees to join a committee to help plan and celebrate this 250th milestone.

For those unable to attend, Pocono Television Network will be live for a portion of the event at PoconoTelevision.com starting at 5:45 p.m.