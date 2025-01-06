The Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market will include an eclectic flea market from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a live concert from punk rock bands.

STROUDSBURG – The Sherman Theater sees the return of the Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market for its second year on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Come down for an unforgettable afternoon that combines a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with an exclusive concert that punk and alternative fans won’t want to miss.

The flea market runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a night of live music starting at 7 p.m., making it a day full of alternative shopping and punk rock vibes.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., explore unique offerings such as handmade crafts, jewelry, vintage clothes, t-shirts, stickers, vinyl records, and more! A true haven for those with an eye for the edgy and eclectic, this event showcases local artists, tattoo vendors (located upstairs in the skyboxes), and other small businesses that embody the spirit of the punk rock community.

After the flea market, the punk rock concert includes performances from Blanks 77. Battalion Zośka, Anticitizen, Regicide, Houston and The Dirty Rats, Jay Disposable, and Comedic Assault.

The bar and concession will be open all day and re-entry will be allowed between 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets and VIP options are on sale now. General admission is $15 or $20 the day of the Poconos Punk Rock Flea Market. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office at 570-420-2808.

Located in downtown Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years. The Theater and Performing Arts Center is committed to strengthening the community.