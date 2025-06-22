LONDON — Festival season can be surprisingly physically demanding. Hours spent standing, walking or dancing can put extra strain on the heart, especially for those with preexisting conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes, explains Gosia Wamil, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

For people with heart failure, this can lead to shortness of breath or a worsening of symptoms. For those with coronary artery disease, in which the major vessels that supply blood to your heart become narrowed or blocked, sudden intense activity can trigger chest pain or even a heart attack, Dr. Wamil says.

“Key warning signs of heart distress at festivals include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, cold sweats, or fainting,” Dr. Wamil adds. “These symptoms should never be ignored, and immediate medical help should be sought if they occur.”

Noise exposure at outdoor concerts, carnivals and other events also can affect heart health.

“Short-term, loud noise can trigger the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response, raising blood pressure and heart rate,” Dr. Wamil says. “Long-term, chronic noise exposure has been shown to increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.”

Overindulging in alcohol, caffeine or salty food poses another serious risk. It can trigger holiday heart syndrome, in which even healthy individuals develop an irregular heartbeat, or atrial fibrillation, Dr. Wamil says.

“Alcohol is a direct toxin to the heart muscle and can cause a sudden rise in blood pressure,” she explains. “For those with existing heart conditions, binge drinking can trigger heart failure or even a heart attack.”

People with diabetes or heart disease should plan ahead when attending festivals and other events, advises Dr. Wamil, who specializes in the link between diabetes and heart disease. It’s important to take medications on time, bring medical identification and carry essential supplies, such as snacks, water and a list of medications.

Keeping blood sugar stable with healthy food choices and staying hydrated can help prevent complications. Comfortable shoes and regular rest breaks are also key, especially for those with neuropathy or fatigue.

“If you have a heart condition or other serious medical issue, staying near the edge of crowds is a sensible precaution. It allows quicker access to medical help and an easier way out if needed,” Dr. Wamil suggests. “Crowded environments can lead to overheating, anxiety or unexpected physical exertion, so choosing a shaded, quieter area can reduce risk.”

For everyone, staying healthy during festival season means hydrating often, especially with water, and seeking out shade on hot days.

“Try to balance fun with rest, and include healthy foods when possible,” Dr. Wamil says. “Protect yourself from the sun, pace your activities, and keep your phone charged in case of emergencies.”