In this episode, host Bill Corcoran Jr. chats with Bill Ostroski, Assistant Principal at Nazareth Area High School. They unpack how tech is reshaping education, the challenges of ensuring student safety, contemporary issues like vaping and mental health, and how unity plays a crucial role in strengthening the bond between schools and society.

Expect unfiltered takes on digital-age learning, leadership, and bouncing back from life’s curveballs—like the ongoing battle Bill’s son faces with his rare case of epilepsy. This conversation goes beyond the classroom, diving into the real struggles, victories, and lessons that shape both educators and families.

Innovation in Education: Tech, Safety, & Unity | Ep.242: Bill Ostroski

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with host Bill Corcoran Jr. check out the Youtube channel, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section