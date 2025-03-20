Voting begins March 20 and ends at midnight on April 2 to decide on the next winning banner from local artists.

Paint The Town, Hawley will install 12 new art banners throughout the town this year.

HAWLEY — Paint the Town, Hawley wants you to help us choose the image for our 12th new Art Banner for 2025 by voting for your favorite online.

The art-loving jury panel selected 11 stunning art images from an amazing assortment of 80 submitted images by 31 talented regional artists. Now, Paint the Town, Hawley wants you to choose from three finalists to decide on the image for their 12th new banner.

Voting begins March 20 and ends at midnight on April 2. Place your vote online at https://waynecountyartsalliance.org/paint-the-town-hawley-2025/.

Paint the Town, Hawley is an exciting art project in Hawley led by the Wayne County Arts Alliance in collaboration with the Downtown Hawley Partnership and the Foundation for Harmony Presents.

In 2024, they printed and mounted 22 beautiful banners with the images of original artwork displayed on poles along Main Avenue and side streets in Hawley, creating a dazzling art trail. These banners plus the 12 new art banners will be installed in May, 2025 in time to celebrate with the Hawley Memorial Day Parade.