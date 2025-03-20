Popular children’s toys over the decades have been sensationalized on many different levels. When I was a young tyke, I remember being entertained by the Talkboy recording device, and then the wildly popular Gameboy gaming system came out.

Even earlier than that, I was fortunate enough to have owned a Teddy Ruxpin bear while my sisters, I recall, had their own Cabbage Patch dolls. When I was in elementary school, while all the other children were busy watching”The Power Rangers”, I had my eyes glued to a”Freddy Kruger” or “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” slosh fest. They should have known then!

There was later the Tickle Me Elmo craze and even the unbelievable popularity of Ty beanie babies, and Troll dolls. If I was given a dollar bill every time I’ve been called a Troll in my life, I would be retired by now. What was your favorite nostalgic toy or pastime in your youth?

“The Monkey,” which is adapted from a Stephen King short story, follows polar opposite twin brothers Bill and Hal after they discover their deceased father’s creepy toy monkey, hidden away for years in secret in their dusty attic. As the old saying states, “Curiosity killed the cat,” and once these twins get their hands on this haunted toy, they soon discover that the eerie thing is cursed.

Fast forward now in their 30s and estranged, one of the twins played by the dreamy Theo James (Divergent series) tries to move on with his life, living privately away from those he loves so he doesn’t inadvertently introduce them to the curse that seemingly follows him throughout the decades.

Filmed in and around the lovely Vancouver area, which is now being made an enemy by the current administration, “The Monkey” has already raked in an impressive $31 million in the U.S alone.

Directed by Osgood Perkins (Longlegs), The Monkey to my surprise was a fun, creative, and chilling horror-comedy that will have you screaming in one scene and laughing out loud at its over-the-top absurdity in the next. This is the kind of project you get when you have numerous talented hands stirring the same pot.

This is the very first Theo James role that I have seen, and I can’t fathom why the actor, now age 40, hasn’t had his star rise much higher by now quite honestly. He seemingly has it all, that Hollywood types desire anyway.

”The Monkey” is far more effective and not quite as silly as similar toy horror franchise “Chucky.” Masterfully made, this film far exceeded my low expectations. No “Monkeying” around, see this one while you still can!

”The Monkey,” starring: Theo James, Elijah Wood

Christopher’s “Meow” score: “8.5” out of 10 paws.