BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announced the 10th Musikfest 2025 headliner, The Black Keys will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

This show is sponsored by Provident Bank and Shift4 and presented with media partner 95.1 WZZO. Ticket access begins Wednesday, March 19 for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, March 21 for the general public at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $50 to $169, or $279 for Steel Terrace tickets, which include dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a tent.

Ohio Players, The Black Keys’ 12th album, blends blues, soul and new influences. It all started in 2003, when Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, on tour for their debut album, 2007’s The Big Come Up, met Beck at a Saturday Night Live party. Beck became a key supporter, even inviting them to open his Sea Change tour.

Beck is now all over Ohio Players, collaborating with The Black Keys as a writer, singer and instrumentalist on seven of the album’s 14 tracks. Also contributing across this all-star affair are ex-Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher (three songs). the pioneering hip-hop producer Dan The Automator (two tracks), Memphis-rap cult legends Juicy J and Lil Noid, Leon Michels who plays with Auerbach in the Arcs, and superstar producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Foo Fighters).

Many of the backing musicians on Ohio Players are veterans of Black Keys sessions and Auerbach’s productions at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville.

After four albums in five years, Ohio Players was the product of constant recording and collaboration, with about 50 songs developed before settling on the final tracks. The title pays homage to the 1970s funk band, originally from Dayton. And it reflects The Black Keys’ unbroken roots in the state’s blues and rock history. The title also captures the album’s troupe-like feel of camaraderie and adventure.

No matter where they come from, Beck, Gallagher, and the Memphis rappers are now “Ohio Players.” Auerbach and Carney are excited to bring the album to life on tour, reflecting both their roots and new musical directions.

Musikfest is Bethlehem’s 11-day live music festival features hundreds of performances throughout the main venue and the whole town. The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 to August 10, with a special preview night on July 31.