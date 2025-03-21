GILBERT — Dillinger Four will headline Friday night of Camp Punksylvania 2025, bringing their legendary anthems and energy to the Main Stage — the ideal soundtrack to kick off the festival’s fifth anniversary celebration.

The headliner announcements comes with additions of hardcore heavy-hitters Scowl, Brooklyn-based punk trio THICK, and skacore up-comers Working Class Stiffs, to the 50+ band roster for the DIY festival’s milestone year.

One more headliner will be announced soon to complete the 2025 lineup.

Taking place June 20 through June 22 at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Camp Punksylvania continues to be the Northeast’s premier punk rock summer camp experience. More than just a festival, it remains committed to uplifting marginalized voices in the punk scene.

This year’s lineup reflects that mission, amplifying femme, LGBTQ+, and POC artists who are shaping the future of punk. Acts like Scowl, War On Women, The OBGMs, Pollyanna, JER, Teenage Halloween, and Rebelmatic are just a few examples of the powerful voices taking center stage.

With these additions, Camp Punksylvania 2025 is set to be the biggest and best edition yet, offering not just nonstop music, but also camping, DIY workshops, unique vendors, and an unforgettable community-driven atmosphere.