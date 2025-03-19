Get out to enjoy live entertainment for the first weekend of spring! Warmer weather is upon us and so are weekends full of fun outside the confines of the home. Find something worth doing from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday with the lineup below!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: There are three oppurtunities to see a one-of-a-kind performance by The Vierling Duo this weekend! This indie folk rock duo out of Honesdale is coming to Drafts Bar & Grill in Lake Ariel on Friday, March 21, then is a part of the Carbondale Pub Crawl action at AJ’s Bar-N-Grill on Saturday, March 22. Finally, cheer on these two at NEPA’s Got Talent at F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, March 23.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Aaron Fink and the Fury w/ Deleware Ave

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Crooked Coast w/ The Broke Pines

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Life After Dead

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victor Fiore

THURS, MARCH 20, 5:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Souls

FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jay Luke

SUN, MARCH 15, 2:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo @ Pub Crawl

SAT, MARCH 22, 5:30 P.M.

–

The Kozmic Kids @ Pub Crawl

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.

RIVER GRILLE

DJ OOH WEE @ All 90s Club

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ish Band (Phish Tribute)

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chase Who?

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:30 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Heads Up Duo

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wound Tight Band

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sam Hannah

SAT, MARCH 22, 5:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Dueling Pianos – Greg Reilly and Ben Yates

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Frost Duo

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS 570

Salem Moon/Wipes/Das Black Milk/Bob & The Devil

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lives Lost/Atlas at Hold/Spellslinger/Cnidarian

SUN, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S

Nowhere Slow

FRI, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Totally Taboo

SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Ian Munsick – Horses Are Faster Tour

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Jimmy Stranger

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Joey Lannigan

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

The Music Room

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

VOODOO BREWING

Jay Luke

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Bad Liars @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 22, 9:30 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

The Steel Reserve Band

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Rogo

SUN, MARCH 23, 4:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Wand’ring Aloud

THURS, MARCH 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller Band

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Leo B

SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

The LP’s

FRI, MARCH 21, 6:30 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SAT, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Fake 58

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Facing the Giants

SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

The Rhythm Method

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler Band

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, MARCH 23, 3:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MARCH 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & the Karm

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Ken Norton

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jase Mathews

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Shamrock Tenors

THURS, MARCH 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Legends Live On!

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

NEPA’s Got Talent

SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Jase Mathews

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Crystal Skies

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Smiths Tribute NYC

FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:30 P.M.

–

Tommy Guns Band Duo

SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

R BAR

Achilles Heart

FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Bradley Phillip Parks @ Tunes in the Taproom

SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

SLINGSHOTS BAR

Second Dimension Duo

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Wildcard

THURS, MARCH 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

FRI, MARCH 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

Mace in Dickson

SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M

–

The Village Idiots, Dishonest Fiddlers, Brimstoner @ Benefit for TJ

SUN, MARCH 23, 1:00 P.M.

MUTANT BREWING

Billy2Baz

SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Randy & The Double R’s

FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

MDK Trio

SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.

THEATER AT NORTH

“The Wailon Band” – A Tribute to The Outlaw Kings and Queens of Country Music

SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M

SHERMAN THEATER

Chuck Rissmiller: Vintage Country & Rock @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X – White Lies Party

THURS, MARCH 20, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MARCH 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide

SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, MARCH 23, 4:00 P.M

LAST MINUTE BREWING

Pour Decisions Band

SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.

