Get out to enjoy live entertainment for the first weekend of spring! Warmer weather is upon us and so are weekends full of fun outside the confines of the home. Find something worth doing from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday with the lineup below!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: There are three oppurtunities to see a one-of-a-kind performance by The Vierling Duo this weekend! This indie folk rock duo out of Honesdale is coming to Drafts Bar & Grill in Lake Ariel on Friday, March 21, then is a part of the Carbondale Pub Crawl action at AJ’s Bar-N-Grill on Saturday, March 22. Finally, cheer on these two at NEPA’s Got Talent at F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, March 23.
By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Aaron Fink and the Fury w/ Deleware Ave
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Crooked Coast w/ The Broke Pines
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Life After Dead
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Victor Fiore
THURS, MARCH 20, 5:00 P.M.
–
Cellar Souls
FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jay Luke
SUN, MARCH 15, 2:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Vierling Duo @ Pub Crawl
SAT, MARCH 22, 5:30 P.M.
–
The Kozmic Kids @ Pub Crawl
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.
RIVER GRILLE
DJ OOH WEE @ All 90s Club
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ish Band (Phish Tribute)
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.
PISANO’S FAMILY WINES
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chase Who?
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:30 P.M.
FRANK’S PUB
Heads Up Duo
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wound Tight Band
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
HONKYTONK
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sam Hannah
SAT, MARCH 22, 5:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
RIKASAONMAIN
Dueling Pianos – Greg Reilly and Ben Yates
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Frost Duo
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS 570
Salem Moon/Wipes/Das Black Milk/Bob & The Devil
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lives Lost/Atlas at Hold/Spellslinger/Cnidarian
SUN, MARCH 23, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S
Nowhere Slow
FRI, MARCH 21, 9:00 P.M.
–
Totally Taboo
SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Ian Munsick – Horses Are Faster Tour
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Jimmy Stranger
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Joey Lannigan
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
The Music Room
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
VOODOO BREWING
Jay Luke
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Bad Liars @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 22, 9:30 P.M.
SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL
The Steel Reserve Band
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tom Rogo
SUN, MARCH 23, 4:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
Wand’ring Aloud
THURS, MARCH 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Vierling Duo
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Guy Miller Band
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Leo B
SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M.
BENNY BREWING CO.
The LP’s
FRI, MARCH 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
Butter N’ Onions
SAT, MARCH 22, 6:30 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Fake 58
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:30 P.M.
SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Facing the Giants
SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
The Rhythm Method
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler Band
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SUN, MARCH 23, 3:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, MARCH 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & the Karm
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Ken Norton
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jase Mathews
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Shamrock Tenors
THURS, MARCH 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Legends Live On!
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
NEPA’s Got Talent
SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Jase Mathews
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Crystal Skies
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Smiths Tribute NYC
FRI, MARCH 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARDS PUB
The Wanabees
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:30 P.M.
–
Tommy Guns Band Duo
SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
R BAR
Achilles Heart
FRI, MARCH 21, 6:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING COMPANY
Bradley Phillip Parks @ Tunes in the Taproom
SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
SLINGSHOTS BAR
Second Dimension Duo
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Wildcard
THURS, MARCH 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
All Day Special
FRI, MARCH 21, 9:30 P.M.
–
Mace in Dickson
SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M
–
The Village Idiots, Dishonest Fiddlers, Brimstoner @ Benefit for TJ
SUN, MARCH 23, 1:00 P.M.
MUTANT BREWING
Billy2Baz
SAT, MARCH 22, 9:00 P.M.
PALERMO’S PIZZA
Randy & The Double R’s
FRI, MARCH 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
MDK Trio
SAT, MARCH 22, 7:00 P.M.
THEATER AT NORTH
“The Wailon Band” – A Tribute to The Outlaw Kings and Queens of Country Music
SUN, MARCH 23, 2:00 P.M
SHERMAN THEATER
Chuck Rissmiller: Vintage Country & Rock @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X – White Lies Party
THURS, MARCH 20, 9:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, MARCH 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Riptide
SAT, MARCH 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wand’ring Aloud
SUN, MARCH 23, 4:00 P.M
LAST MINUTE BREWING
Pour Decisions Band
SAT, MARCH 22, 6:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.