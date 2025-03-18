SCRANTON – A professional production of the off-Broadway musical comedy “Nunsense” is set for Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23, at the People’s Security Theater on the campus of Lackawanna College in Scranton.

Our Cabaret Productions is partnering with Lackawanna in this fundraising event to support higher education in the NEPA communities served by the college. The music and antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken will entertain audiences on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Patrons can also enjoy pre-show dinner or brunch from St. Julia’s Kitchen before each show at 409 on Adams, the college’s student-run restaurant. Advanced reservations are required, $45 per person. Tickets for the show, brunch, dinner, and a VIP meet-the-cast reception following the March 22 performance are available online at ourcabaret.com.

The cast and crew are local theater professionals. The show stars Rob Misko of Carbondale as Rev. Mother and John Baldino of Clarks Summit as Sr. Mary Hubert. Misko also directs and Baldino produces.

The rest of the talented cast includes Laura Lockwood of Moscow as Sr. Mary Leo, Christine McGeachie of Peckville as Sr. Mary Amnesia, and Courtney Rosenkrans of Scott Township Sr. Robert Anne. Tap choreography is by Ballroom ONE Dance Company in Eynon.

“We have toured this show in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey,” says Baldino, general manager of Our Cabaret Productions, in a press release shared with The Weekender. “Bringing ‘Nunsense’ home to a Northeastern Pennsylvania audience is special treat for all of us. We’ll be performing for our friends and neighbors. I’m also eager for my Lackawanna College students and colleagues to meet Sr. Hubert.”

“Nunsense” begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”

“I directed the first non-Equity production of “Nunsense” in the world back in the 90s, and I did it in Carbondale,” says Misko who has performed as Rev. Mother more than 150 times. “Now I get to direct my favorite show once again and do it in the great city of Scranton with talented performers who are also friends. To me, this show is all about community.”

Most of the cast has strong ties to local education, therefore Baldino says they are excited not only to go on stage here in Scranton but to raise funds with this production. Baldino is an Assistant Professor in Philosophy and Religious Studies at Lackawanna College. Misko is Executive Chef at Marywood University. Rosenkrans teaches elementary school in Western Wayne School District while Lockwood teaches high school in Wayne Highlands.

Book, music, and lyrics of “Nunsense” are written by Dan Goggin. The show is produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, New York, New York.

Our Cabaret Productions is an ASCAP-licensed, non-Equity, professional theatrical production company based in Clarks Summit. The company produces several incarnations of Dan Goggin’s “Nunsense” series as fundraising events and offers professional Christmas caroling for private parties, community festivals, and corporate events during the holiday season.