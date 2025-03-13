Passion, grit, and consistency—these are the real secrets to success, whether you’re in podcasting, business, or any creative field.

In this episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Chris Johnson, host of the ‪@passionpod‬, to discuss the relentless pursuit of doing what you love, even when the money isn’t there (yet).

They dive into why most people fail before they even start, the real reason big names take you seriously, and how making mistakes can actually be your biggest advantage.

Plus, they break down what separates hobbyists from the pros and share some behind-the-scenes stories from their own journeys.

If MONEY Wasn’t a Factor, Would You STILL Do What YOU Do? | Ep.241: Chris Johnson

