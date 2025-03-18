Always expect a lively night of fun and entertainment at Kalahari Resort Poconos.

POCONO MANOR — Guests have the chance to sip, savor and celebrate with chef demonstrations, food tastings, drinks from local and national brands and world-class entertainment.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains is set to host its Second Annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival on Sunday, April 13.

The resort-wide festival will transform Kalahari Resorts into an immersive foodie paradise, complete with interactive chef demonstrations, tastings from Kalahari’s culinary experts, drink samples from local and national brands and a variety of live entertainment.

To showcase the breadth of culinary experiences offered across the resort’s multiple on-site restaurants, the festival includes items on and off the menus of Sortino’s Italian Kitchen, B-Lux Grill & Bar, Double Cut Steak House and Cinco Niños Mexican Restaurant.

For the first time, this year’s event will also highlight culinary treats from the resorts’ newest restaurant MACS Mac & Cheese Shop, and new cocktail bar, Redd’s Piano Bar & Lounge.

MACS combines southern comfort with a family staple, macaroni and cheese, in a nod to Kalahari’s Wisconsin roots. Attendees will be treated to some of the most popular menu items, including a range of unique twists such as the Loaded Bakes Potato MAC and Buffalo Chicken MAC.

Redd’s offers live nightly entertainment, signature cocktails, wine and spirits. At the Food & (Not Just) Wine festival, guests will have the chance to try one of the piano bar’s featured signature cocktails such as the Cotton Candy Cocktail and Marshmallow Martini.

General admission tickets can be purchased for $95 per person, and for those looking to maximize their culinary experience, VIP access is available for $150 per person. This includes event access, a souvenir wine glass, drawstring bag,complimentary valet, a meet & greet brunch with Kalahari chefs, priority seating for cooking demonstrations. For all ticket options, head to the resort’s event page.