Though Bob Shafer just began flexing his skill in colored pencil, the results are awe-inspiring.

WILKES-BARRE — A new art exhibition to open inside Marquis Art & Grame’s Second Floor Gallery with the release of “Fresh Design: Bob Shafer Unveiled.”

The Opening Reception is set for Friday, March 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The show will run through April 25, 2025.

Bob Shafer is a self-taught, colored pencil artist who has lived locally his entire life. A 1977 graduate of King’s College, he worked as an IT programmer for the state for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2016. Shafer only began developing his artistic talents about 18 months ago.

“I always knew I had talent but have just recently peaked my skills through research and practice. I began by drawing celebrity portraits with graphite pencil. A few months later, I began using colored pencil and drawing still life, landscapes, animals, etc.,” said Shafer in a press release shared with The Weekender.

Although Shafer is relatively new to art, he’s also a fast learner and has been producing beautiful works of art as he hones his newly found skill. He said he loves working with black paper as it truly makes his color comes to life.

“I just really love to draw and do it pretty much daily. It has been exciting seeing how much better my drawings have become over time with experience. Your eyes just begin to see things they never saw before in the details,” said Shafer.”I hope you enjoy my work as much I have enjoyed creating them.”

Marquis Art & Frame is a local haven for art and artists alike. While the second floor highlights local and regional artists, their first floor offers art materials, framing services, and more to foster creativity. Since 1984, Marquis Art and Frame has served the greater Wyoming Valley from their location on South Main Street in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Art by Bob Shafer