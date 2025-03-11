WILKES-BARRE – Regulars and fan favorites who’ve appeared on “Kill Tony,” the #1 live podcast in the world, bring their stand-up show on the road with “Killers of Kill Tony.” The comedy show is coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Building upon the success and energy of “Kill Tony” co-hosted by by Tony Hinchcliff and Brian Redban, “Killers of Kill Tony” showcases the diverse talent pool of comedians who have graced the stage of the original podcast with their wit, humor, and unique comedic styles.

“Killers of Kill Tony” will feature your favorite characters doing their longer stand-up sets, all in one night. The current “Killers of Kill Tony” lineup includes Ari Matti, Hans Kim, Martin Phillips, Kim Congdon, and David Jolly. *This lineup is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a Kirby Member presale on Thursday, March 13, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.