WILKES-BARRE –Join Grammy-winning artist Ray LaMontagne on the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, coming to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are set at $59.50, $79.50, and $99.50 plus fees and will go on sale to the general public to Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. The Kirby Members pre-sale begins Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, and ticketmaster.com, and livenation.com. Purchasers can also reach the Kirby Center Box Office in person or by phone to order tickets for the show.

2025 will prove to be an exciting one for LaMontagne as he heads out on the road celebrating two decades of his very first album, Trouble. Along the tour he will play the album in its entirety along with other favorites from across the American singer, songwriter, and musician’s wide discography.

“To further honor this moment I will be hitting the road later this summer for the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, playing the album top to tail for the first time since it was released. I hope you will come out and join me and my friends and help us celebrate this moment in time. It wouldn’t be the same without you,” said LaMontagne in a personal note to his fans shared with The Weekender in a press release.

This is a landmark anniversary for the accomplished multi-talented artist. LaMontagne’s vast catalog spans nine full length records, chart-topping radio singles, and a Grammy win — in addition to multiple Grammy nominations.

“As many of you know, last September was the 20th anniversary of the release of Trouble. Twenty years. Two Decades. That’s a lot of water under the bridge. Every cell in my body has changed three times over in that time. I have been three times reborn,” said LaMontagne.