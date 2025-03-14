NESCOPECK — Briggs Farm Blues Festival celebrates 28 years of festival fun July 10, 11, and 12 in Briggsville! Festival-goers can expect artist representation from throughout the blues genre on two stages.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival gathers together the best rising and shining stars of the musical world to Pennsylvania’s largest blues music festival! Over the years, the Briggs Farm family has grown from hundreds of music lovers to thousands. Though the festival has grown, its down-home feel stays the same.

Folks return to Briggs Farm Blues Festival year after year to make memories and campfires, revel in the warm balmy nights of summer, and experience for themselves “The Best Weekend of the Year!”

Saturday, July 12, Main Stage:

Headlining Saturday, July 12, at 7:30 to 9 p.m. is the fun and funky Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds! Known far and wide for her impossibly big vocals, Arleigh Kincheloe fiercely leads this seven-piece, brass-filled, hard rockin’ band. Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds is a fast dancing, life-loving experience that festival goers will never forget!

Victor Wainwright and the Train will barrel down on Briggs Farm with the full force of a charging locomotive at 9:30 to 11 p.m. The restless boogie-woogie and on stage innovation of Victor Wainwright crashes through boundaries, rips up all that has gone before, and gives each audience a white knuckle ride into blues, roots, and Americana.

Playing from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Lachy Doley doesn’t just play the Hammond organ, he summons sonic demons with fierce intensity and punishes the keys through every song! Originally from Australia, Lachy Doley’s primal, animalistic head banging is maniacal, but his musicality tethers him to reality.

Watch as The Taylor Scott Band burns the genres and leaves the labels in the dust from 4 to 5 p.m.! This band is hard to categorize and impossible to label. Taylor Scott sings in an elated, luxuriously-nuanced tenor as he spins tales like an accomplished story teller.

Friday July 11, Main Stage:

Headliner Nikki Hill is sweet seduction and smoldering energy that will be on stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m.! A blazing force, both tender and tough, flamboyant, witty and dangerous. Overlapping the sensual and soulful, Nikki Hill has chrome-plated vocals, perfect for a summer night at Briggs Farm.

Scott Pemberton O-Theory is back and ready to take Friday night into the stratosphere from 9:30 to 11 p.m.! Hyper-intense animalistic beats get crowds moving in synchronicity. It’s hard to describe seeing a Scott Pemberton crowd, but once you know, you know!

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., Stephen Hull Experience gives the blues community hard evidence that the future of music is in good hands! Stephen Hull draws from the deep well of traditional blues while bringing in a modern touch, ultimately changing nothing and everything! The blues crowd will approve and the youth will be dancing!

Playing 4 to 5 p.m., Garry Burnside is Hill Country royalty, the youngest son of late legendary blues singer R. L. Burnside. His dedication to the blues is an homage to his famous father while forging his own path as a formidable guitarist.

Thursday July 10, Briggs Pre-Party from The Back Porch Stage

Thursday night Pre-Party at Briggs is open to everyone, even non-campers. Always fun and full of anticipation for the weekend to come, Thursday night is a mixed bag of fun and funky beats! Anything goes musically, but festival-goers can always count on quality artists who are ready to rock and get up close and personal.

From 9 to 10:30 p.m., Haley Jane Band pulls inspiration from 60’s and 70’s rock, blues, psychedelic, funk and bluegrass. Her live performances are raw, intense, and layered with a magnetic presence that’s generating a buzz in the music industry

Guitar Zack is an anomaly in the guitar universe, playing the Back Porch Stage from 7:30-8:30. He may very well be one of the best blues guitarists to ever take the Briggs Farm Stage; in fact, his approach to the instrument is so special that he may just be one of the best guitarists anyone can see perform live today.Period. Come discover why at Briggs Farm!

Local legend and founding member of The Badlees, Bret Alexander opens from the Back Porch Stage 6 to 7 p.m.! No stranger to Briggs Farm, folks from all over Pennsylvania and beyond have come to count on Bret’s layered acoustic pop.

Multi-day tickets and single day tickets are available for each day, including Thursday. There are plenty of options for accommodations. Free parking and kids 12 and under are free!

With the purchase of any camping ticket, patrons can camp in tents, cars, RV’s, hammocks, etc.! From open fields to tucked away woods, campers find their place and people at Briggs Farm. Campers can arrive Thursday and stay until Sunday! On-site free showers and plenty of porta-potties make camping an easy option for those who are far from home or those who want to immerse themselves in the Briggs Farm experience.

The vendor marketplace at Briggs Farm Blues Festival is packed full of handmade, high quality art from a variety of crafts people and artists. The wares vary from jewelry, to homemade furniture, from hammocks to hats, drums, pottery, and paintings. On-site beer and wine available for purchase, along with plenty of food vendors to chose from.

The festival is family-friendly but dogs are not allowed. More information and ticket purchasing options can be found at briggsfarm.com.