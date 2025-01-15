Don’t spend winter staying in, all cold and bitter! Thaw your soul with hot live entertainment from the mountains of the Poconos to the streets of Scranton! Every weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania, there are venues with weekly live music and destinations with special entertainment events. Just pick one below that interests you and get out there to support local arts and culture.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Andrew Tirado, singer-songwriter and talented guitarist based out of the Stroudsburg area, plays twice this weekend in NEPA. The multi-talented solo musician will play at Camelback Resort’s Trial’s End Pub & Grill on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Jam Room Brewing on Sunday, Jan. 19.

by: Gabrielle Lang

CAMELBACK RESORT

Hannah Noel @ Trail’s End

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Roy Ramos @ La Colombe

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Leighann and Company @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, JAN 18, 5:00 P.M.

Andrew Tirado @ Trail’s End

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

Andre Moses @ La Colombe

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

Kendal Conrad @ Thirsty Camel

SUN, JAN 19, 4:00 P.M.

UNION VAPORS

Purple Lung, All Day Special, CPS, and Pollen

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

Punkstyria presents Submerge, Glory is a Ghost, Downstem, Skives, and Germ USA

SUN, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Social Call @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 17, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 18, 8:30 P.M.

The JOB @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 18, 9:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, JAN 16, 7:00 P.M.

Twin Hill & The Mountain

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Justin Skyler

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

Shark Sandwich Duo

SUN, JAN 19, 3:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jeannie Zano Band

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Bobby Scott

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Group Du Jour

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

H-Duo

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Sanctuary and Lady Evil

SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Guy Miller

FRI, JAN 17, 6:30 P.M.

Bret Alexander

SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.

Jan and The Stanleys

SUN, JAN 19, 3:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Riley Loftus

THURS, JAN 16, 8:00 P.M.

Kenny and The Small Things

FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ @ Pavilion

FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.

Backwoods Funk @ Pavilion

SAT, JAN 18, 8:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Open Mic Night

THURS, JAN 16, 5:00 P.M.

Burl Millings

FRI, JAN 17, 6:00 P.M.

Andrew Tirado

SUN, JAN 19, 2:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Kenny & Dolly Tribute Show

SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, JAN 16, 6:00 P.M.

Tori V & The Karma

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

2nd Dimension Duo

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Spring Semester Kick-off

THURS, JAN 16, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Don’t Panic w/ The Fading Season @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

570Ohh Duo

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

Jonny D

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

R BAR

Bad Acoustics

FRI, JAN 17, 6:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

We The Living

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

Sage Clearing

SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Kartune

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Hoodleybah

SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.

MONTFORT LOUNGE AND MOTEL SHEPPTON

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, JAN 17, 7:30 P.M.

ROCK GOD BREWING COMPANY

Kitchen Teeth

SAT, JAN 18, 7:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Ripplewood – Acoustic Grateful Dead Tribute

SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, JAN 16, 8:00 P.M.

Got Scott Band

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

Govinda Rose

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

We The Living

SUN, JAN 19, 4:00 P.M.

HONKY TONK

Strangers Rock

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

Almost Infamous

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Rush Experience

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

Mamma Mania – NYC’s Premier Abba Show

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

20lb Head

SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.

COCK TALES TAVERN

Kitchen Teeth & Patrick Motto

FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.