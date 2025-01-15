Don’t spend winter staying in, all cold and bitter! Thaw your soul with hot live entertainment from the mountains of the Poconos to the streets of Scranton! Every weekend in Northeastern Pennsylvania, there are venues with weekly live music and destinations with special entertainment events. Just pick one below that interests you and get out there to support local arts and culture.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Andrew Tirado, singer-songwriter and talented guitarist based out of the Stroudsburg area, plays twice this weekend in NEPA. The multi-talented solo musician will play at Camelback Resort’s Trial’s End Pub & Grill on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Jam Room Brewing on Sunday, Jan. 19.
by: Gabrielle Lang
CAMELBACK RESORT
Hannah Noel @ Trail’s End
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ La Colombe
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Leighann and Company @ Thirsty Camel
SAT, JAN 18, 5:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ Trail’s End
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andre Moses @ La Colombe
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kendal Conrad @ Thirsty Camel
SUN, JAN 19, 4:00 P.M.
UNION VAPORS
Purple Lung, All Day Special, CPS, and Pollen
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Punkstyria presents Submerge, Glory is a Ghost, Downstem, Skives, and Germ USA
SUN, JAN 19, 9:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Social Call @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 17, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
The JOB @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 18, 9:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, JAN 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill & The Mountain
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shark Sandwich Duo
SUN, JAN 19, 3:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Jeannie Zano Band
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bobby Scott
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS
Group Du Jour
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP
H-Duo
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.
THE RITZ THEATER
Sanctuary and Lady Evil
SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.
ARLOS TAVERN
Guy Miller
FRI, JAN 17, 6:30 P.M.
–
Bret Alexander
SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jan and The Stanleys
SUN, JAN 19, 3:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Riley Loftus
THURS, JAN 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Kenny and The Small Things
FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR & GRILL
DJ @ Pavilion
FRI, JAN 17, 9:00 P.M.
–
Backwoods Funk @ Pavilion
SAT, JAN 18, 8:30 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Open Mic Night
THURS, JAN 16, 5:00 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
FRI, JAN 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
SUN, JAN 19, 2:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Kenny & Dolly Tribute Show
SAT, JAN 18, 6:30 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Tori V
THURS, JAN 16, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tori V & The Karma
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
2nd Dimension Duo
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Spring Semester Kick-off
THURS, JAN 16, 9:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Don’t Panic w/ The Fading Season @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
570Ohh Duo
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
R BAR
Bad Acoustics
FRI, JAN 17, 6:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR & GRILL
We The Living
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Kartune
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hoodleybah
SAT, JAN 18, 7:00 P.M.
MONTFORT LOUNGE AND MOTEL SHEPPTON
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, JAN 17, 7:30 P.M.
ROCK GOD BREWING COMPANY
Kitchen Teeth
SAT, JAN 18, 7:30 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Ripplewood – Acoustic Grateful Dead Tribute
SAT, JAN 18, 9:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, JAN 16, 8:00 P.M.
–
Got Scott Band
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SUN, JAN 19, 4:00 P.M.
HONKY TONK
Strangers Rock
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Almost Infamous
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
The Rush Experience
FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mamma Mania – NYC’s Premier Abba Show
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN
20lb Head
SAT, JAN 18, 8:00 P.M.
COCK TALES TAVERN
Kitchen Teeth & Patrick Motto
FRI, JAN 17, 7:00 P.M.
