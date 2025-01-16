This the second of four inspiring episodes we filmed in Kenya during OnTheStack’s unforgettable adventure in July 2024. In this episode, Bill sits down with Rio Juma, a beneficiary of Mully Children’s Family (MCF) in Ndalani, Kenya ‪@TheWorldsLargestFamily‬.

Rio vividly recounts his childhood in Kibera, a slum in Nairobi, Kenya, where survival was a daily challenge. He shares the harsh realities of life in the slum—relentless struggles for basic necessities like food and water, endured within cramped, crumbling homes that barely held together. These fragile shelters offered little escape from the ever-present dangers of violence, rape, theft, and the heartbreaking struggles that defined his community. Despite these challenges, Rio’s story is one of hope and resilience.

At the age of 13, Rio’s life took a transformative turn when he was rescued by the MCF Founder, Dr. Charles Mulli. This opportunity not only provided him with safety and stability but also opened doors to education and personal growth. Rio shares how the nurturing environment at MCF empowered him to rise above his circumstances and embrace a life of faith, purpose, and leadership.

*There are approximately 2.5 million slum dwellers in about 200 settlements in Nairobi representing 60% of the Nairobi population and occupying just 6% of the land. Kibera houses about 250,000 of these people. Kibera is the biggest slum in Africa and one of the biggest in the world.” (Source https://www.kibera.org.uk/)

