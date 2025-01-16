Listen up and you’ll hear Miguel Rogriguez (left) and Chase Richmond (right) narrating “Zombeo & Juliet: The Musical” in a fabulous iambic rap-tameter.

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group presents a twist on the classic Romeo & Juliet story we’ve come to know this weekend with “Zombeo & Juliet: The Musical.”

The production follows the Montgomerys, who come from a long line of zombies, and the Decapitates, who are fierce zombie hunters. The families battle as they defend their territory in the local mall, all while devouring Orange Juliuses — and the occasional human thumb and pizza puff.

“It’s total silliness and also absolutely amazing,” said Dan Pittman, the show’s director, in a press release shared with The Weekender. “It’s the story of Romeo & Juliet, but it’s been zombified.”

This is the second year Act Out has offered a mystery musical. Owner and Artistic Director of the theater, Pittman said “Zombeo & Juliet” was chosen by workshop participants late last year. Children and teens registered for a “mystery musical” workshop, meaning that they did not know what production it would be. The first 10 who registered got to read through options and then vote on what musical they’d like to do. Pittman added that he had nothing to do with the final decision, but he couldn’t be happier with the choice!

Chase Richmond and Miguel Rodriguez lend their talents as the rapping narrators of the show, often singing in “iambic rap-tameter.”

“What I like best about my character is how customizable (they are),” Rodriguez said. “This character is one I’ve made from the bottom of my heart, and I feel proud whenever I get to show their dynamics with other people in the show.”

Richmond also appreciates the ability to take a character that audience members may think will act one way and turn them into something very unconventional, “Our characters like to have fun while telling a story and like to be eccentric and enthusiastic while telling it.”

Like many Shakespearean or Shakespearean-inspired plays, “Zombeo & Juliet: The Musical” has its share of conflict and fighting. To assist with the stage combat scenes, Pittman brought in Beth Powers, who teaches acting courses at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, to assist with the fight choreography. Powers worked with the performers on basic stage combat, as well as the safety and consent processes that are crucial in stage fighting.

Norah Kazimi was one of several performers who learned from Powers. This was Kazimi’s first time working with stage combat.

“It was fun but hard at the same time,” said Kazimi, adding that learning to make the fighting noises within the choreography was difficult. “I was embarrassed at first…but it turned out fine once I did it.”

Pittman said he tries to bring in master classes for his young actors whenever possible. Powers has conducted several workshops for the theatre in the past.

Tickets for “Zombeo & Juliet: The Musical” can be purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com or at the door. Advance purchase is suggested. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 18. Act Out Theatre Group is located at 802 S. Main Street, Suite 804D in Taylor.