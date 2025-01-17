If you are not a huge fan of all the dramatic Oscar bait films being pumped out into your local cineplex this time of year, then take a deep breath and exhale. You have been saved by this rock solid alternative, now in theaters.

If you haven’t yet caught part one of “Den Of Thieves,” do not fret, as I couldn’t remember much about it either, so going into this sequel seven years later, I thought my one-track mind would have been afoot. Let me clarify, even if you never watched the original, this blazing sequel is easy to jump on board with and ride all the way down that runaway track!

Gerard Butler (“300,” “Plane”) truly seems like a down to earth dude, one you would enjoy hunkering down next to having a cold one with and shooting the breeze. That Scottish accent is pretty dope too, just saying. He doesn’t sound all nasally like I do this time of year living in the tundra.

Going to toe to toe with the Brit, is O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) who is the son of Ice Cube — as if you couldn’t already tell just by looking at him. The two former rivals, now seemingly some together for a world-wide manipulation, joining a band of brothers named the Panther Mafia, known to be some of the most skilled underground diamond thieves.

This thrilling action heist, filmed around the United Kingdom and the gorgeous Canary Islands, turned out to be the number one movie of the weekend this past week, bringing in a modest $15 million. Can I borrow just a small stash of that dough to fix an oil leak around my car’s transmission, please? Otherwise, you may just be seeing this reviewer around NEPA Flintstone style, with my feet doing the revving in place of my engine.

Usually the shoot-em-up style films are overloaded with impressive bombs blasts and eye candy — but not here! “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” is tightly written and just like the original, wows us in the end with its jaw-dropping twist ending! And who says that action films can’t be a work of substance?

Butler, now 55-years-old, is proving to still be at the top of his game. If you want to canoodle up next to that partner of yours with Valentine’s Day only weeks away and earn some needed brownie points, try him on a dashing lighter note starring opposite Hilary Swank in the 2007 Romantic comedy, “P.S. I Love You.”

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” starring Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.