The perfect winter dish! I tried my first-ever Brunswick Stew, a tomato-based soup made here with pulled pork, lima beans, Mexican corn, smoked ketchup and BBQ sauce, at Smoak BBQ Grill & Meatery.

FACTORYVILLE — Smoak BBQ Grill & Meatery opened in June 2023 right on Lake Road next to Lake Winola’s public boat launch. This endearing restaurant by the water is ideal for grabbing mouthwatering meals on-the-go or coming in to hang-out for a while!

I meant to cover this hidden gem over the summer, but I got too excited about my brisket tacos and stuffed my face before I could take a solid picture. But this time, I filled my belly while chatting with owner and one-man-show at Smoak, Robert Bear!

Owner Robert Bear does BBQ and smoked meats unlike anyone else around, creating unique offerings and creative specials that incorporate influences from Southern, Asian, Italian, and Mexican cuisine.

Smoak features all kinds of smoked and barbecue meats, utilizing all different techniques to complement the flavor! He makes everything on the dynamic menu himself, apart from just ONE barbecue sauce. He also makes a lot of his own BBQ sauces too, including standalone flavors like tequila lime and jalapeño peach.

I’m so glad I stopped in! Bear was so friendly and welcoming, and I was totally down for whatever he recommended. It’s also a relaxed atmosphere with no pressure. Just come in and enjoy as you please!

“I want people to come in and feel like it’s their grandma’s place,” said Bear.

If you tuned into my podcast episode with DiMattia’s Food Fight, you may have overheard me pick brisket and mac n’ cheese for my death row meal! So, at Smoak, I made to order my own bowl incorporating all my dream foods — brisket, pulled pork, Mexican corn, and BBQ sauce all on top of a mouth-watering mac n’ cheese base. It was to die to for! Every time I think about this dish, my stomach wants more.

I also enjoyed a bowl of Brunswick Stew with pulled pork in there, lima beans, Mexican corn, tomatoes, BBQ sauce, and smoked ketchup. This had a robust, hearty flavor with every spoonful warming me from within. This is definitely the ultimate winter soup! Pair this up with cornbread and waffles to take it the extra mile!

Something true about me is that I don’t like most condiments. So, when I heard there would be “smoked ketchup” in the stew, I was concerned…but dove right in anyway. And I’m glad I did! That smoked ketchup was *chef’s kiss* the perfect ingredient to deliver all that rich, complex flavor the tomato-based stew needs. Tastes like a backyard barbecue in the snow!

This is Robert Bear’s first restaurant. He grew up in NEPA then entered the Marines when he was 17 years old. Since then, he’s lived all over the United States and the world including Japan, California, Brazil, Charleston, and more…which explains the diverse influences in his cuisine. It was while living in Memphis, Tennessee where he mastered his BBQ craft.

With a full range of cultural and creative influences at his disposal, Bear puts all that depth into his cooking. Birria pizza, brisket tacos, rib sandwiches, brisket poutine, mac n’ cheese bowls, and more — let your tummy think big at this masterful meaty haven! This menu is so creative, featuring many different recipes that aren’t afraid to break the rules of BBQ.

“My favorite thing to make is actually, I do a smoked chicken Alfredo,” he said. “I always like to make that. It’s kind of fun to make!”

Americana smoked meat tactics combined with traditional Italian? Who would have thunk it! Not to mention, all the magic of the meat happens right on site, including lots of prep every day before Smoak opens.

This is Smoak’s first winter staying open, and it can be tough with less action on the lake in the off-season, not to mention this winter’s astronomical heating costs definitely taking its toll on my wallet. But over the coming year, he said he’d love to branch out more in the community!

“There’s a lot of people around here that still don’t know I’m here,” said Bear.

Smoak is here and open for business, and it’s not just take-out and dine-in either! Smoak’s outstanding creations are available for parties, weddings, meetings, and other events too! Smoak BBQ Grill & Meatery would love to expand its presence in catering. He’s looking forward to booking more events in 2025.

Depending on the size of the order, Bear is able to turnaround catering quickly with the smokers he has on site. The more notice the better, but he’s typically able to provide for large groups in a reasonable timetable.

“In one day, I can smoke probably about six briskets and eight pork butts,” said Bear.

In the seasons to come, he said he also hopes to do a “Wild Game Dinner” and get more involved with local charities.

Robert Bear showcases his mastery in creativity throughout this inviting atmosphere, and not just in cooking. See the guitars he’s restored hanging on the walls and the vestiges of his many hobbies from music to videography throughout. Bear is kind, friendly, and most importantly, his food is so dang tasty!

This is an NEPA lunch I won’t soon forget. I look forward to my next “cheat day” to try out one of those crazy subs or, oh man, maybe that Smoked Chicken Alfredo! Ask Bear what he recommends and you won’t be dissapointed.

Think spring with great barbecue and smoked meats all year, and once those lake days roll in, take lunch out on the boat or by the water. Smoak BBQ Grill & Meatery is open Thursday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, hours may vary. Stay up to date with all the delicious specials and news at Smoak BBQ Grill & Meatery in Lake Winola on the restaurant’s Facebook.