The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its induction class of 2025.

Those inducted will be honored at the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame’s third annual induction ceremony, which will take place in fall 2025.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame was founded in 2022. Its mission is to honor those that are natives or residents of Luzerne County, or those that have roots in Luzerne County, and have achieved success, gained notoriety, or have had a great impact on the world of arts and entertainment either in Northeastern Pennsylvania or beyond.

Those nominated in the “Arts” category should have excelled in the categories of stage, film, television, dance, painting, sculpture or artistic design. Nominees for the “Arts” category can be e-mailed to Tony Brooks at tony@wbpreservation.org.

Nominees for the “Entertainment” category should have excelled in the area of music, radio, or other media specific to arts and entertainment, not news. Nominees for the “Entertainment” category can be e-mailed to Jody Busch at jodybnytb@aol.com.

All nominations should include a brief bio of the nominee and reasons why they should be considered for induction. Deadline to suggest nominees is March 1, 2025.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LCAEHOF