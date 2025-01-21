PALMERTON — With the most terrain open in Pennsylvania, Blue Mountain Resort welcomes skiers and snowboarders to Winter Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.

This free, two-day event will embrace the season with family-friendly entertainment including fireworks, a USA Luge Team meet-and-greet, and more.

“We’re excited for Winter Fest’s return to the mountain, and we encourage families and friends to come celebrate with us,” said Blue Mountain Resort VP/Managing Director Jim Dailey. “The festival gives skiers and snowboarders a chance to experience the outdoors in a way that’s unique to Blue, and we look forward to welcoming them on our slopes.”

This festival will be held all day at Blue Mountain’s Summit Lodge location at the top of the mountain on Summit School Hill.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the USA Luge Team, try a real luge track, ride a mechanical snowboard, play on-the-snow games, shop vendors, enjoy fireworks, listen to live music, and more.

FULL BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT EVENT SCHEDULE:

Winter Western – Friday, Feb. 7

Yeehaw! Join the party in Last Run Lounge with live country music, line dancing in ski boots, and a ‘Best Western Dressed’ contest.

Trivia Tuesdays – Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge base of random factoids with Blue’s weekly trivia competition. Strike up a friendly rivalry with fellow Blue visitors at Slopeside Pub & Grill over five rounds of 10 questions each. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams each week.

Live Music & DJ Sets – Fridays through Sundays

Kick back with live music open to the public every weekend in Last Run Lounge and DJ sets every Saturday at the Valley Lodge. Entertainment in Last Run Lounge will run Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Valley Lodge entertainment will be Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For the full calendar of events and more information about Blue Mountain Resort, visit skibluemt.com.

Voted among the top U.S. ski resorts by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, Blue Mountain Resort is a year-round resort located along the Kittatinny Ridge in the Pocono Mountain region and sits within Little Gap Valley in Pennsylvania.