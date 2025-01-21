Sherman Theater will hold a Cosplay Contest to give prizes out for those who dress up for the event.

Lovers of video game, card games, board games, and all sorts of games are in for a treat at Sherma-Con 2025.

STROUDSBURG — Gamers, there’s a day dedicated to you in the Poconos! Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun, fandom, and excitement as the Sherman Theater presents the 3rd Annual Sherma-Con on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Fans of all ages and interests are invited to come together and celebrate the vibrant worlds of gaming, cosplay, and more! Gaming words collide at Sherma-Con from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This year’s Sherma-Con promises to be the biggest and most diverse yet, featuring an action-packed schedule of events and a marketplace of over 35 unique vendors and artists. From board game demos and free play video games to exciting video game tournaments, there’s something to celebrate every gamer style.

Aspiring cosplayers can show off their skills by dressing up for the occasion and competing for top honors at Sherma-Con’s Cosplay Contests. To apply, click here.

Attendees can also gaze and shop the Sherma-Con vendor and artist area, showcasing a wide range of incredible creators and businesses.

ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

Board Games: Explore a variety of tabletop adventures.

Aether Card Game Demo: Discover this exciting new game.

VR Free Play: Dive into immersive virtual reality experiences.

Video Games and Pinball Free Play: Enjoy classic and modern favorites.

Dungeons & Dragons Demos: Step into fantastical worlds with hands-on sessions.

Warhammer Demos: Master this iconic miniature wargame.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

2:00 PM – Doors Open

3:00 PM – Kid Cosplay Contest

3:30 PM – Magic: The Gathering Demo

5:00 PM – Intermediate Cosplay Contest

5:30 PM – Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Tournament

6:00 PM – Tekken Tournament

7:00 PM – Advanced Cosplay Contest

MARKETPLACE VENDORS:

Paul’s 3D Services

Generation Otaku

FennecAntlers Studio

Bijou Charm Bar

3D Printing by Bryan

Wendigoat Creations

Sephiro Secrets

Poured Creations

Binx’ Brew

Arielle Sekula, Painting Ninja

The Green Witches’ Cottage

Retro Ed

Elias Ramos

Linda/Patrick Beyries

Sunny Jae

MattysAnimeSketchs

Good Neighbor Bros

Hamsa Exoticz

Sculpt3D Designs

Murphy’s Curious Goods

Deadwood Designs

FantasyCanvasbyLuna

The Best Ginger Ninja

Tanner’s Tales Entertainment, LLC

Tickets are available through ShermanTheater.com or call the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.Level 1 Tickets are $25 for general access or Level 2 Tickets are $45 which including a Sherma-Con t-shirt (featuring new and previous years’ designs), a soft beverage, and popcorn.

Sherma-Con is an all-ages event designed to bring people together through shared passions and creativity. Whether you’re a lifelong gamer, a dedicated cosplayer, or simply looking for a unique experience, Sherma-Con 2025 has something for everyone.