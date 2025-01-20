BLOOMSBURG – This whole playhouse will be filled with romance and terror when the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble brings Misery by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King novel, to the stage from Jan. 23 through Feb. 9.

You may be familiar with the classic horror tale and now you can see it come to life (and death, I should say) on stage!

Rescued from a wintry car crash, acclaimed author Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of his “number one fan,” nurse Annie Wilkes, who’s obsessed with his book series.

Annie seems to be kindhearted, until things take a nightmarish turn and Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave!

American horror icon Stephen King unleashed his novel “Misery” in 1987 and went onto become an unforgettable film in 1990 that took home six Academy Awards. In this adaptation, playwright William Goldman traps audiences in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape.

Nora Gair directs BTE resident actors Aaron White as Paul and Amy Rene Byrne as Annie. Gair returns to Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, after directing “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B” in 2024. She has directed at theater companies such as the Id Circo Theatre Group, One House Productions, Shakespeare in the Woods, and Theatre on the Verge.

“It is a special treat when we get to put a cult-classic on stage,” said Byrne of the latest production.

Performances are 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays through Feb. 9.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for young adults, $15 for students, and $10 for Bloomsburg University students. Theatergoers can purchase tickets at bte.org, by calling 570-784-8181, or visiting the BTE Box Office.

Misery is suitable for mature audiences as it contains material that might not be appropriate for all ages.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will also host two Pay-What-You-Decide Preview Performances on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons will decide the price of their ticket. These preview performances are a chance for the cast and crew to fine-tune the show based on audience feedback. It’s the full production, presented to learn how it resonates with viewers.

Since 1978, BTE has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities. For more information and more upcoming shows, visit bte.org.