WILKES-BARRE – Comedian Dusty Slay brings “The Night Shift” Tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, September 20, at 7 p.m.

Known for his clean yet mature comedic tone and everyman’s comedy style, Dusty is a performer who avoids polarizing topics in an effort to unite audiences under the shared goal of having a good time.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m. with the exclusive Kirby Member pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, or by box office phone at at 570-826-1100.

Long hair, tobacco, over-sized glasses and a trucker hat, Dusty Slay is the self-effacing bourbon-voiced Southern comedian next door with a knack for observational, blue-collar humor and the nerve to say what everyone else is thinking.

He grew up the son of a single mom in an Alabama trailer park and evokes laughs about everything from Cracker Barrel to his aversion to soap. The 40-year-old Nashville native is a mainstay on the country music scene, making his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019—the youngest at the time—and adding dozens of appearances in the historic Circle ever since. He has also appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” starring in a Comedy Central special, and just released his first hour-long Netflix special, “Workin’ Man,” filmed about three hours from his home at The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

With almost 20 years of eliciting guffaws through his laidback observations, comedic cadence, and conversational style, Dusty is just getting started bringing his brand of relatable working-class comedy to audiences coast to coast.

Slay recently announced his 35-show The Night Shift Tour in support of the new special. Tour routing and more details can be found at DustySlay.com.