Multi-platinum rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a 2025 co-headline tour across the U.S., featuring special guest Return To Dust, which includes a stop at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Breaking Benjamin will close each night of the tour.

Known for their explosive live shows and chart-topping hits, both bands have defined the sound of 21st-century hard rock. Breaking Benjamin has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits and a devoted fanbase while Three Days Grace, with 19 #1 songs at rock radio, continue to build on their legacy as one of rock’s most successful rock bands with over a billion streams globally.

Upon releasing their first single in five years, hard rock giants Breaking Benjamin’s latest single “Awaken” quickly shot to #1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 50M streams globally.

The co-headlining tour follows the recent announcement of Adam Gontier’s official homecoming to Three Days Grace, who recently returned to the stage with Matt Walst amid their first live performances as co-vocalists, the pure magic in the arenas was so palpable and only reinforce this next era of Three Days Grace as seemingly the best one yet. Their most recent single “Mayday” skyrocketed to #1 on the Mediabase active rock charts, remaining there for six weeks. Three Days Grace fans are eagerly anticipating their forthcoming full-length album, which is near completion and will be released later this year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, April 9 at 10 am (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 11 at 10 am at breakingbenjamin.com and threedaysgrace.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday, April 9 at 10 am until Thursday, April 10 at 11:59 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details on participating shows, visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 29 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sat Aug 30 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma *^

Mon Sep 01 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Sep 06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 08 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wed Sep 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Sep 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 13 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sun Sep 14 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Wed Sep 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Sep 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *^

Sat Sep 20 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *^

Tue Sep 23 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Thu Sep 25 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Sat Sep 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Oct 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Fri Oct 03 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

Mon Oct 06 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena *

Wed Oct 08 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Oct 12 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater *

*Non-Live Nation dates | ^Festival Date

ABOUT BREAKING BENJAMIN

Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s Saturate, the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band’s global influence and loyal fan base. Breaking Benjamin’s studio album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s #1 debut for DARK BEFORE DAWN (Gold), 2009’s DEAR AGONY(Platinum) at #4 and 2006’s PHOBIA (Platinum) at #2. EMBER spun off two #1 hits at Active Rock Radio with “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two.” AURORA and EMBER charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

ABOUT THREE DAYS GRACE

Three Days Grace balance moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the Juno Award-nominated multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada quartet have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a staggering 17 total #1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and sharing the record for “Most #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart” with 16. In the wake of 2018’s Outsider, they picked up “Rock Artist of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and “Rock Songwriters of the Year” for the single “The Mountain” at the SOCAN Awards. The album garnered nods for “Album of the Year” and “Rock Album of the Year” at the 2019 Juno Awards. Three years prior, 2015’s Human housed the gold-selling “I Am Machine” and “Painkiller.” Achieving dozens of gold and platinum certifications worldwide, their catalog comprises the double-platinum Three Days Grace [2003], triple-platinum One-X [2006], gold-certified Life Starts Now [2009], and epic Transit of Venus [2012]. As “one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world,” they impressively attract over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Speaking to quietly inescapable presence, they appeared on the NBA2K19 Soundtrack curated by Travis Scott, while Jeris Johnson served up a viral cover of “Never Too Late” and the late Lil Peep and Lil Tracy have sampled “The Real You.” Thus far, their number one smashes span “Chalk Outline,” “The High Road,” “Misery Loves My Company,” “World So Cold,” “Good Life,” “Break,” “Never Too Late,” “Animal I Have Become,” “Pain,” “Just Like You,” and “Home.” However, the band ascend to another stratosphere on their 2022 seventh full-length offering, Explosions [RCA Records].

ABOUT RETURN TO DUST

Return To Dust embodies the sound of shedding the weight of the past while embracing the promise of tomorrow. The Los Angeles-based quartet—Matty Bielawski [guitar, vocals], Graham Stanush [bass, vocals], Sebastian Gonzalez [guitar], and London Hudson [drums]— brings a fresh perspective to alternative rock. Their music fuses powerful harmonies, fuzz-laden riffs, and seismic grooves, fueled by the raw energy of four Gen Z friends jamming in a garage. What may seem like a traditional approach on paper feels like an act of rebellion today, rippling towards a real turn of the tide. As the story goes, the band settled in Los Angeles to record with producer Jim Kaufman [Everclear, Danny Worsnop, Night Riots, Helmet]. 2024 saw them unveil their independent self-titled full-length debut, Return To Dust, featuring single “Belly Up” which surged online, organically gathering over 2 million Spotify streams. Distorted Sound hailed it as “a grungy, punky thrill ride,” while Revolver applauded the group’s “Alice In Chains-inspired form of modern-day grunge.” In the aftermath, they lit up the stages at major festivals like Inkarceration, Welcome To Rockville, and Sonic Temple, while also joining rock legends Chevelle and Sevendust as support on their respective tours. Signing to LAVA Records/Republic Records with more music on the horizon, the group is poised to stand at the forefront of the next generation of rock music.