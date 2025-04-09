SCRANTON — Still missing summer and The Warped Tour? Well, this June in NEPA it’s time to relive the emo glory days at The Ritz Theater.

The Ritz Theater Presents: Road To Warped will be a four-day festival taking place June 12 through June 15, 2025. The schedule includes top names from past Vans Warped Tour lineups along with rising local bands and artists, with more announcements still to come.

LINEUP SO FAR:

Thursday, June 12: Saosin, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Dangerous Summer, Amber Pacific, TBA, Millionaires, So Much Hope Buried, Altered Pink, Tori V and The Karma, Zachary Ross (Man Overboard), James Barrett, Tempestt, Retrovai

Saosin, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Dangerous Summer, Amber Pacific, TBA, Millionaires, So Much Hope Buried, Altered Pink, Tori V and The Karma, Zachary Ross (Man Overboard), James Barrett, Tempestt, Retrovai Friday, June 13: Memphis May Fire, Miss May I, The Word Alive, Fever 333, Until I Wake, A Skylit Drive, Over The Moon, Traverse The Abyss, No Fight No Victory, Pucker Up, TBA, TBA

Memphis May Fire, Miss May I, The Word Alive, Fever 333, Until I Wake, A Skylit Drive, Over The Moon, Traverse The Abyss, No Fight No Victory, Pucker Up, TBA, TBA Saturday, June 14: The Spill Canvas, Driveways, Secondhand Serenade, Every Avenue, Don’t Panic, Keep Flying, Lyndhurst, Morning in May, Tiny Ships, Eibes, TBA, TBA, TBA

The Spill Canvas, Driveways, Secondhand Serenade, Every Avenue, Don’t Panic, Keep Flying, Lyndhurst, Morning in May, Tiny Ships, Eibes, TBA, TBA, TBA Sunday, June 15: Escape The Fate, Scary Kids Scaring Kids It Dies Today, Letter Kills, Renesans, Awake At Last, Kissing Candice, For The Better, Suicide Puppets, Toothless, TBA, TBA

Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. on April 9, 2025 with four-day passes and single day passes available for purchase on The Ritz Theater website. Stay up to date on announcements and learn more on The Ritz Theater’s Facebook Page.

The original massive touring festival, Vans Warped Tour, ran from 1995 through 2019. Scranton was an annual stop along the Vans Warped Tour circuit for many years and the summer tour became a cultural milestone for rock, punk, metal, hardcore,and alternative music and its fans.

I still remember waking up at the crack of dawn to apply my black eyeliner so my friends and I could be among the first ones through the gate. The sunburn was always worth it and the day was always epic.

For myself and many others, we’d do anything to feel that camaraderie again! So, it’s exciting to see The Ritz Theater doing their part to bring that Warped Tour energy back to Scranton.

Photo Credit – The Ritz Theater