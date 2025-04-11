No Limitations is a high-energy punk band out of Bloomsburg that ushers the early 2000s punk rock scene into the modern day. The band recently broke into the scene with fast riffs, catchy hooks, and lyrics that exude all that raw punk angst and authenticity.

No Limitations’ sound is shaped its enthusiastic lineup of musicians, including band leaders bassist and vocalist Hugh (a.k.a. Twitch) Morrison and Drummer Brandon Onisick who both bring years of experience from their shared time in The Mongols and Meanderthal, which the latter they are also still full-time members. They are joined in both current bands by guitarist Bob Perch. Their chemistry and shared roots are evident with each release.

Meanderthal leans on the hardcore experimental side while No Limitations leans on the punkier side. Influenced by bands like Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, and Blink-182, No Limitations said they speak to the underdog in all of us, with honest, rebellious lyrics coupled with high-octane performances

No Limitations officially launched in January 2024 when they unveiled their first release and top-played song on Spotify, “Still Here.” Often, they’ll do half and half of No Limitations’ and Meanderathal’s music during live performances as they continue to add to their discography.

“Everybody in Meanderthal was once in The Mongols, and that’s what started my punk rock career initially,” explained Morrison in a phone interview with The Weekender.

Twitch Morrison said he’s been into punk music since he was young. Being a big fan of “X-treme” culture, punk rock and hip-hop were always tied to those rebellious extreme action sports that saw an explosion in the early 2000s, when “Jackass” broke onto the scene and skaters reigned supreme.

“What keeps me around is the resilience, the music that stands for themes like refusing to be put down, standing up for what’s right over what everyone else is doing,” said Morrison.

With their affinity for the punk scene, including their time with The Mongols and Meanderthal, No Limitations know hows to create music that’s both energetic and full of attitude.

“It’s been awesome.” Said Morrison. “The factor of not having to sing in Meanderthal means I can open up my playing to more.”

Their latest single, “Nonsense,” came out in November 2024 and has been a hit with listeners, combining fast-paced energy with relatable lyrics about dealing with life’s frustrations. The latest track is already picking up steam on multiple playlists and streaming platforms.

“Nonsense” is Morrison’s favorite milestone for No Limitations so far. “The idea for ‘Nonsense’ is pretty much about trying to help people that won’t listen and it drives you crazy still hoping they’ll come around, hoping they’ll see it,” said Morrison.

The writing for upcoming album is all finished and they’ve just begun the recording process. They have 15 songs in the works to be spread out over time. Getting into the studio and getting out there on stage, No Limitations is balancing their sound and finding their fans.

“In the coming year, we’re really trying to branch out more, get a little further from home. Getting outside the Pennsylvania boundary is a big goal,” said Morrison. “It’s been an incredibly busy year.”

In 2024, before their upcoming album, No Limitations signed to WaxPax Records out of Berwick and released their 2024 album ONCE AND FOR ALL as well as the new single, “Nonsense,” under their name. They were even fortunate enough to make an appearance at Camp Punksylvania. Since then, they’ve been making appearances at open mic nights to get out there in front of fresh crowds throughout the region and beyond.

“It’s tough for new bands to jump in the scene but thankfully we have a lot of good support and great friends,” said Morrison.

They look forward to booking more shows to get in front of new audiences and are also seeking two new permanent guitarists. No Limitations just played in West Virginia, so they’re already hitting their goal of making it out to new areas. Last year, Meanderthal played 30 shows, and No Limitations played eight — some were the popular Punk Rock Misfit Markets popping up around NEPA by Black Rock Events.

“It’s all huge for me, but I’m most excited for the live shows,” said Morrison. “Something about bringing everyone together and getting those good vibes. That’s what it’s all about for me.”

Next, you can see No Limitations play at Phillips Emporium in Bloomsburg with No Take Backs on Saturday, April 26, then at McGarveys Bar and Grill in Altoona on Friday, May 23. Their live performances are all about creating an electric atmosphere where fans can let loose and unite with both each other and the music.

Whether it’s an anthemic banger or a catchy track full of heart, No Limitations brings a punk sound that feels nostalgic of that skater hey-day yet still emanating their own lovable vibe. Morrison said writing music with his bandmates has been a very comfortable experience. They’re the kind of musicians that can just improv jam and bring it all together.

“Most of the time, I’ll do the majority of the bones. I’ll lay down the ideas, Brandon gets together for stops, drums, transitions, and Bob comes in to help,” said Morrison of their creative process.

The band continues to grow their reach with each new release and I look forward to hearing what this up-and-coming punk band has in store for us next, especially considering their recent partnership with WaxPax Records.

In addition to more upcoming new music, No Limitations said they also have music videos in the works. They’ve been becoming more active on TikTok and social media, aiming to connect more with the people and reveal more behind the scenes action. Tune in on streaming platforms and follow along on Facebook/Instagram to check out their latest music!