HAWLEY — Paint the Town, Hawley announced the winning artwork in the Viewer’s Choice voting is “Cozy Winter Studio Dreams” by artist Catiebelle Bulmer. This vibrant painting will be reproduced on one of the 12 new art banners to go up in the town of Hawley.

The art-loving jury selected 11 stunning art images from an amazing assortment of 80 submitted images by 31 talented regional artists. Then, after asking the public to vote, the Wayne County Arts Alliance received over 300 online votes to decide on the 12th new art banner.

The names of the artists selected for the 2025 banners are: Catiebelle Bulmer, Jill Carletti, Barbara Carpenito, Tom Holmes, Rich Klein, Lilli Millon, Adam Parkes, Michael Seiden, Ellen Silberlicht, Connor Simon, Raul Vega, Kathe Williams.

The art images will be kept confidential until the banners are installed in May for all to see and enjoy. At that time, the artists and images will be added to the WCAA webpage with details about the individual artists and their art.

Paint the Town, Hawley is an exciting art project in Hawley led by the Wayne County Arts Alliance in collaboration with the Downtown Hawley Partnership and the Foundation for Harmony Presents.

In the spring of 2024, WCAA mounted 22 beautiful banners bedecked with the images of original artwork displayed on poles along Main Avenue and side streets in Hawley, creating a dazzling art trail.

The new 2025 banners and the 2024 banners will be re-installed in May in time to celebrate with the Hawley Memorial Day Parade.