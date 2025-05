It’s a wonderful spring weekend for music, art, and overall creativity throughout NEPA! From the Fine Arts Fiesta happening in Wilkes-Barre to the Happy Hour Bar & Grill’s Street Fest happening in Stroudsburg, it’s truly time to celebrate our entire local arts scene.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: NEPA cover band, Flaxy Morgan celebrates 30 years of putting on shows and making music together at this year’s Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. The longstanding group continues to bring the fun and will headline Friday Night at the 69th Fine Arts Fiesta in a free show, open to the public.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

FINE ARTS FIESTA – PUBLIC SQUARE

Southside Five

FRI, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan – 30th Anniversary Celebration

FRI, MAY 16, 7:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

SAT, MAY 17, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Badlees

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brendan Brisk Band

SUN, MAY 18, 4:00 P.M.

SOUTH MAIN STREET WILKES-BARRE

Strawberry Jam @ Sunsets on SOMA – Pop-up Happy Hour

THURS, MAY 15, 5:00 P.M.

HAPPY HOUR BAR AND GRILL

Sol Katana, Water Street, Christian Porter, Lilly Moss, Hannah Noel, Keith Kenny, Walter Lee, George James, Ian Kirk @ Happy Hour Bar & Grill’s Street Fest 2025

SAT, MAY 17, 12:00 P.M.

B3Q SMOKEHOUSE

George James

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Almost Infamous

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S

Kenny and The Small Things

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gravel Road

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, MAY 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & the Karma

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Untouchables

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Kartune

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Violet Sisters

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Bradley Phillip Parks

SAT, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

CC Duo

THURS, MAY 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Blend

FRI, MAY 16, 9:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise

SAT, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M

GOBER’S DECO LOUNGE

Jesus Murphy @ Singer-Songwriter Night

THURS, MAY 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bromance

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

BLOOMSBURG THEATRE ENSEMBLE

Knorrwood @ Over The Shire & Far Away

FRI & SAT, MAY 16 & MAY 17, 7:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty

FRI & SAT, MAY 16 & MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING

Midnight Rhythm Trio

FRI, MAY 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Mr. Jones & Me

SAT, MAY 17, 6:30 P.M.

THE POURHOUSE NEIGHBORHOOD BAR & GRILL

Jase Mathews

FRI, MAY 16, 7:30 P.M.

PISANO’S FAMILY WINES

Chase Who?

SAT, MAY 17, 7:30 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Clarence Spady and The Electric City Band

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARDS PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, MAY 16, 7:30 P.M.

–

Destination West

SAT, MAY 17, 9:00 P.M.

–

The335

SUN, MAY 18, 2:00 P.M.

III GUYS – DALLAS

Slip Stream

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS – EDWARDVILLE

Room 206

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeannie Zano Band

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Sam Troy

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

FRANK’S PUB

Wreckless Marci

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wound Tight Band

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Red Neck Castaway Band – Kenny Chesney Tribute Band

THURS, MAY 15, 7:30 P.M.

–

Kenny Outlaw Country @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, MAY 15, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, MAY 15, 10:30 P.M.

–

Jeff Jam Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Open Mic Night @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair Band @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Kenny and the Small Things @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 17, 9:30 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

One Irish Rover – Celebrating the Music of Van Morrison

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Magical Mystery Doors – Tribute to The Beatles, Zeppelin, and Doors

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

THE LOUNGE OF THE ABINGTONS

Jase Mathews

THURS, MAY 15, 7:30 P.M.

–

Kosmic Kidz

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Austin Savaro

SUN, MAY 18, 4:30 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

Alan Cooper

THURS, MAY 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

SAT, MAY 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mr. Jones & Me

SUN, MAY 18, 3:00 P.M.

ARCHER MUSIC HALL

WXPN Welcomes: Lake Street Dive

SUN, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

SERGEI’S

Country Night w/ DJ MC

THURS, MAY 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Scranton Globetrotters w/ DJ MC

FRI, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lounge Music w/ Corinne, Black Tie Stereo, DJ Downtown

SAT, MAY 17, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, MAY 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, MAY 16, 4:00 P.M.

–

Free Range Folk

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

(Not) John Roginski

SUN, MAY 18, 3:00 P.M.

SLOPESLIDE PUB & GRILL

Honey & Nutz

FRI, MAY 16, 5:00 P.M.

–

John Stanley

SAT, MAY 17, 5:00 P.M.

–

Two Taboo Duo

SUN, MAY 18, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Desmond Jones

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Alibi

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Rooted Impact

FRI, MAY 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Randy Light, Firp & Emily as Icing On The Cake

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, MAY 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

FRI, MAY 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Leslie Toth

SUN, MAY 18, 4:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, MAY 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Pennsylvania State of Mind – Billy Joel Tribute & Sweet Little Lies – Fleetwood Mac Tribute

SAT, MAY 17, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Tom Waskevitch

THURS, MAY 15, 5:00 P.M.

–

Butter n’ Onions

FRI, MAY 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Billy Spanton

SUN, MAY 18, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.