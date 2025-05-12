Local folk rock duo celebrates debut album release

Knorrwood will perform two nights of their Over the Shire and Far Away concert at BTE on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17.

BLOOMSBURG — Folk-rock duo Knorrwood launches their debut album with a “Lord of the Rings” and Led Zeppelin inspired concert, Over the Shire and Far Away, at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble on Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17.

Covers of Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings trilogy score and original songs from Knorrwood’s debut album performed by bandmates Wes and Joey Knorr and an expanded six-piece band will usher audiences through Gondor, Hobbiton, the Mirkwood forest, and beyond!

The eponymous album draws from brothers Wes and Joey’s many life-long influences, including J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth.

“‘Shadow & Flame’ is a seven minute instrumental journey through Middle Earth,” Wes Knorr said about one track off the album in a press release shared with The WEekender. “Thematically it starts off in the Shire, moves across the fields of Rohan and right up to the gates of Mordor.”

Knorrwood said audiences should prepare for an immersive, narrated experience. “When the chance to do a special theatre style show came across our table we had to say yes,” said Wes. “The unique approach will hopefully also turn on a bunch of new ears to the sound of Knorrwood.”

Joey Knorr said fans are also encouraged to come in costume. “That will only help the show feel that much more immersive, plus we might even do a giveaway of some sort for those who dress up! I’m very excited about putting on a more elaborate show with a set design, projections, and a storyteller. I think it’s going to be a memorable show!”

Knorrwood, founded between 2021 and 2022, has previously performed at Briggs Farm Blues Fest, Lancaster Roots & Blues Fest, Bears Picnic, and XL Live with Trampled by Turtles.

Musicians Jake Knorr, Dave Hooper, Rosalie Hooper, and Rick Norris will accompany Knorrwood on stage.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17. Both shows are identical. General tickets are $20.00. Purchase tickets at bte.org/tickets or at the BTE Box Office.

This concert is a part of BTE’s Special Event series, co-produced with Knorrwood and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.

The debut album from Knorrwood is available for pre-order at knorrwoodmusic.com/merch.